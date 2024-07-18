E-Prompts reduce breast cancer overtreatment

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center created a new electronic prompt in health records. It alerts surgeons to older patients with early-stage breast cancer who might not need lymph node surgery.

Published in JAMA Surgery, their study shows that using this prompt nearly halved the rate of unnecessary sentinel lymph node biopsies (SLNB) among eligible patients. This suggests that the prompt could help prevent overtreatment in older breast cancer patients.

Dr. Priscilla McAuliffe, senior author, and breast surgical oncologist at Pitt and UPMC, explains the trend towards personalized breast cancer treatment. She emphasizes that not every patient with breast cancer needs a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB), which checks for spread to underarm lymph nodes.

The electronic prompt serves as a reminder to surgeons to consider whether SLNB is necessary for each patient, aligning with recommendations against routine SLNB for older patients with early-stage, estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. Despite these recommendations, many older women still undergo SLNB, even though it may not influence treatment decisions, offer survival benefits, and could cause side effects.

A Pitt Medical Scientist Training Program student, Neil Carleton, highlights the risks of sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB). One is lymphedema—a chronic swelling that affects the arm or breast after surgery.

As patients age, recovering from surgery and anesthesia becomes more challenging, making it crucial to avoid unnecessary SLNB procedures that may not benefit them.

Dr. McAuliffe, Neil Carleton, and their team, including Dr. Adrian Lee from the Institute of Precision Medicine, Dr. Tom Radomski, and Dr. Gary Fischer from Pitt’s Division of General Internal Medicine, developed and tested an electronic health record prompt. This prompt reminds surgeons to reconsider SLNB for older patients with specific tumor characteristics who may not need it.

Their approach was evaluated in a clinical trial involving seven surgeons across eight surgical oncology clinics at Magee-Womens Breast Cancer Program and UPMC Hillman.

Surgeons performed sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) in 46.9% of eligible patients before a prompt was introduced, dropping to 23.8% during the intervention—a 49.3% decrease. After a 6-month follow-up, it fell further to 15.6%. Surgeons rated the prompt highly acceptable, fitting into their workflow without added clicks.

Using AI by Realize Intelligence lowered the rate of patients needing lymphedema evaluation from 6.2% to 3.6% post-prompt. Neil Carleton emphasized that fewer surgeries could reduce lymphedema, though longer-term follow-up is required.

The team plans to expand the prompt across UPMC to improve care, especially in community settings. Their goal is personalized breast cancer care and reducing unnecessary treatments.

Journal reference: