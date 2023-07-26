Lights could be the future of the Internet and data transmission

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are ubiquitous in modern society, with applications from lighting and displays to medical diagnostics and data communications. New internet technologies are being developed quickly. LED-based communication lines are anticipated to be employed in various Internet of Things (IoT) devices, underwater communications, moderate- to high-speed photonic connections, and other applications and scenarios.

Scientists at the Universities of Surrey and Cambridge published a study on how to use metal-halide perovskites, a type of material, to release high-speed photonic sources. Due to their superior optoelectronic characteristics and inexpensive production techniques, these semiconductors are being investigated with LEDs.

Corresponding author, Dr. Wei Zhang from the University of Surrey, said, “In our study, we have shown how metal-halide perovskites could provide a cost-efficient and powerful solution to make LEDs which have enormous potential to increase their bandwidths into the gigahertz levels.”

“Moreover, our investigations will accelerate the development of high-speed perovskite photodetectors and continuous wave pumped perovskite lasers, thus opening up new avenues for advancements in optoelectronic technologies.”

Hao Wang, co-first author, and Ph.D. student at the University of Cambridge, said:

“We provided the first study to elucidate the mechanisms behind achieving high-speed perovskite LEDs, which represents a significant step toward realizing perovskite light sources for next-generation data communications. The ability to achieve solution-processed perovskite emitters on silicon substrates also paves the way for their integration with micro-electronics platforms, presenting new opportunities for seamless integration and advancement in the field of data communications.”

