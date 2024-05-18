Stirring evolution: How Earth’s ancient sea creatures shaped change

The University of Cambridge recently studied extinct marine animals that existed more than 560 million years ago. Despite their simplicity, these animals might have significantly influenced the evolution of life on Earth.

Using specialized computer programs, scientists modeled these early sea creatures and their environments in three dimensions. These creatures resided in underwater groups known as marine animal forests.

By analyzing these virtual reconstructions, scientists discovered that the water surrounding these extinct species was disturbed. This swirling may have contributed to the distribution of nutrients and oxygen in the water.

According to scientists, these basic marine organisms may have been essential to the early evolution of more sophisticated living forms. They might have prepared the way for several animal species’ sudden emergence during the Cambrian explosion.

These alterations have allowed living forms to carry out increasingly complex tasks over extended periods, such as those connected to developing novel feeding and locomotion strategies.

Dr Emily Mitchell at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology, a co-author of the report, said: “It’s exciting to learn that the very first animals, which existed 580 million years ago, had a significant impact on their environment, despite not being able to move or swim. We’ve found they mixed up the water and enabled resources to spread more widely—potentially encouraging more evolution.”

Scientists examined some of the earliest marine animal groups to see whether prehistoric marine animals affected water flow like contemporary ones. These communities can be found in the rocks of Mistaken Point in Newfoundland, Canada. The area is well-known for having preserved fossils from the Ediacaran period.

Although some of these fossils may appear to be plants, closer inspection reveals they are actually animals. Scientists are able to create digital replicas of the fossils because of their exceptional preservation. Using these models, scientists were able to run computer simulations to see how these extinct animals would have impacted the distribution of resources, such as food, oxygen, and water movement.

First author Dr. Susana Gutarra, a Scientific Associate at the Natural History Museum, said: “We used ecological modeling and computer simulations to investigate how 3D virtual assemblages of Ediacaran life forms affected water flow. Our results showed that these communities were capable of ecological functions similar to those seen in present-day marine ecosystems.”

The investigation’s results demonstrated that the cabbage-shaped species Bradgatia, named after Bradgate Park in England, was one of the most significant Ediacaran animals for interfering with the flow of water. With diameters of more than 50 centimeters, the Bradgatia from Mistaken Point are among the most significant fossils from this location.

Scientists think these Ediacaran organisms have been able to increase local oxygen concentrations by altering the water around them. This biological mixing may have affected the broader ecosystem, potentially leading to evolutionary innovation and improving the livability of other seabottom regions.

Dr. Imran Rahman, lead author and Principal Researcher at the Natural History Museum said: “The approach we’ve developed to study Ediacaran fossil communities is entirely new in paleontology, providing us with a powerful tool for studying how past and present marine ecosystems might shape and influence their environment.”

