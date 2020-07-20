SUBSCRIBE

Astrophysics created the largest 3D map of the Universe to date

Astrophysicists fill gaps in the history of the Universe.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Astrophysics created the largest 3D map of the Universe to date

After analyzing several million galaxies and quasars, an international consortium of scientists has retracted a more continuous history of the Universe. They have created the largest 3D map of the Universe produced to date.

It is the fruit of a twenty-year collaboration of several hundred scientists from around thirty different institutions around the world, all united within the “Sloan Digital Sky Survey” (SDSS), with data collected from an optical telescope dedicated to the project located in New Mexico, in the United States.

Resulting from the analysis of several millions of galaxies and quasars, this latest survey builds upon existing data as early as 1998 to fill specific gaps in cosmological history and to improve our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the expansion of the Universe.

This latest cosmological survey of the SDSS, called “The extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey” (eBOSS), includes more than 100 astrophysicists, of which several are researchers from EPFL. Jean-Paul Kneib, who heads EPFL’s Astrophysics Laboratory (LASTRO), initiated the eBOSS survey and was its principal investigator (PI) for several years.

Jean-Paul Kneib, who heads EPFL’s Astrophysics Laboratory (LASTRO) said, “In 2012, I launched the eBOSS project with the idea of ​​producing the complete 3D map of the Universe throughout the lifetime of the Universe, implementing for the first time celestial objects that indicate the distribution of matter in the distant Universe, galaxies that actively form stars and quasars. It is a great pleasure to see the culmination of this work today.”

On account of the extensive theoretical models portraying the Universe after the Big Bang, as well as observation of the Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation (CMBR), the infant universe is moderately well known. Scientists have also investigated its expansion history over the most recent few billion years from Supernovae distance measurements and galaxy maps, including those from past phases of the SDSS.

Cosmologist Kyle Dawson of the University of Utah said, “We know both the ancient history of the Universe and its recent expansion history fairly well, but there’s a troublesome gap in the middle 11 billion years. Thanks to five years of continuous observations, we have worked to fill in that gap, and we are using that information to provide some of the most substantial advances in cosmology in the last decade.”

Will Percival of the University of Waterloo, eBOSS’s Survey Scientist, said, “Taken together, detailed analyses of the eBOSS map and the earlier SDSS experiments, we have now provided the most accurate expansion history measurements over the widest-ever range of cosmic time. These studies allow us to connect all these measurements into a complete story of the expansion of the Universe.”

The final map shows filaments of matter and voids that more precisely define the structure of the Universe since its beginnings when it was only 380,000 years old. From there, scientists measured the recurring patterns in the distribution of galaxies, thus identifying several key cosmological parameters, including the density of hypothetical dark matter and energy in the Universe, with a high degree of precision.

For this survey, scientists take a gander at different galactic tracers that reveal the mass distribution in the Universe. For the part of the map relating to the Universe six billion years ago, scientists observed the oldest and reddest galaxies.

For more distant eras, they concentrated on the youngest galaxies, the blue ones. To go back further, that is to say, up to eleven billion years, they used quasars, galaxies, whose supermassive black hole is extremely luminous.

This map reveals the history of the Universe, and in particular that the expansion of the Universe began to accelerate at some point and has since continued to do so. This seems to be due to the presence of dark energy, an invisible element that fits naturally into Einstein’s general theory of relativity but whose origin is not yet understood.

The currently accepted expansion rate, called the “Hubble constant,” is 10% lower than the value calculated from the distances between the galaxies closest to us. It is unlikely that this 10% difference is random due to the high precision and wide variety of data in the eBOSS database.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Universe is about 13.8 billion years old, study confirms

Amit Malewar -
New research of oldest light confirms age of the universe.
Read more
Science

Brain signature could help to diagnose schizophrenia

Amit Malewar -
The first study to show that unaffected siblings share the same abnormalities in these brain patterns.
Read more
Space

Scientists found the center of the solar system

Amit Malewar -
Not in the center of the sun as many might assume, rather the center of the solar system is closer to the surface of the star.
Read more
Space

Stunning new image of star cluster G286.21+0.17

Amit Malewar -
Astronomers created a stunning new image showing celestial fireworks in star cluster G286.21+0.17.
Read more
Space

The largest collection of sharp, detailed images of debris disks around young stars

Amit Malewar -
Astronomers recently released the most extensive collection of sharp, detailed images of debris disks around young stars. A precision instrument took the...
Read more
Space

Searching for signs of technological civilizations in the universe

Amit Malewar -
Life appears in many forms, and scientists believe that the technosignatures identifiable on Earth will also be identifiable in some fashion outside...
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists discover ultra-black fish that absorbs 99.5% of light that hits its skin

Science Amit Malewar -
These ultra-black fish absorb light so efficiently that even in bright light they appear to be silhouetted.
Read more

MIT engineers have developed the darkest black material to date

Invention Amit Malewar -
MIT engineers have recently came up with a darkest black material to date, that is 10 times blacker than anything that has previously been...
Read more

A quicker way to count animal sperm using DNA

Science Amit Malewar -
Determining if DNA measurements could be used to quantify the sperm content of spermatophores.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist