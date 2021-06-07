SUBSCRIBE

Hubble captured an unbarred spiral galaxy in fantastic detail

It is about 130,000 light-years across.

By Amit Malewar
ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al.; Acknowledgment: M. Zamani

Recently Hubble captured an unbarred spiral galaxy called NGC 691 that is about 130,000 light-years across. Originally discovered on November 13, 1786, by William Herschel, the galaxy is also known as UGC 1305, CGCG 482-023, MCG +04-05-019, PGC 6793.

Located about 120 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries, the galaxy features a multiple ring structure. Scientists have recognized three rings in infrared with diameters of 1.03, 1.67, and 2.79 arcminutes.

In Feb 2005, Yoji Hirose discovered a type Ia supernova called SN 2005W at the center of NGC 691.

This image was captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).

