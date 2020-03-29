SUBSCRIBE

FDA approves Abbott’s ID NOW test that identifies COVID-19 in 5 minutes

It is so small and portable that it can be used in almost any healthcare setting.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
FDA approves Abbott's ID NOW test that identifies Covid-19 in 5 minutes.
FDA approves Abbott's ID NOW test that identifies Covid-19 in 5 minutes. Credit: Abbott

The U.S. pharmaceutical company Abbott claims to have developed a coronavirus test kit that detects if someone is positive or negative for the virus within 5-15 minutes. The company has received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the United States and is now preparing for the launch of this new Coronavirus (COVID-19) screening test.

The test, called ID NOW COVID-19, delivers positive results in just five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. It is based on the existing ID NOW test technology, which is widely used in the U.S. to detect influenza, strep throat, and respiratory syncytial virus that usually causes mild cold-like signs and symptoms.

What makes it different is it can be used outside the hospitals, such as urgent care clinics, or in more non-traditional places where people can have their results in a matter of minutes. The test units are about the size of a conventional toaster, lightweight (3 kg), portable, and can be placed anywhere.

ID NOW Covid-19
It is so small and portable that it can be used in almost any healthcare setting.

The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus,” said Robert B. Ford, president, and chief operating officer, Abbott, in the press release. “With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots.

ID NOW COVID-19 test seems to be quite reliable, unlike other fast tests used in other countries as it uses the samples taken from the nose or the back of the throat, then mixed with a chemical solution that ‘breaks’ the virus and releases its RNA. The mix is inserted into the ID NOW system, which has the technology to identify and amplify selected sequences of the new coronavirus genome and ignore contamination from other viruses.

The company plans to manufacture and deliver 50,000 test units per day, starting April 1, to the U.S. healthcare settings. So don’t be surprised to see a dramatic increase in the number of cases, especially in the U.S., which have already reached the top of the world.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSBosons can act as fermions with their velocities

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Indian scientists imaged novel Coronavirus under a high-powered microscope

Amit Malewar -
Using transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), managed to image the novel Coronavirus. The image...
Read more
Robotics

UniSA develops pandemic drone to detect Coronavirus in the crowd

Ashwini Sakharkar -
We already know the role that drones have played in China during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, either by distributing medicines,...
Read more
Health

Novel Coronavirus: What do we need to know?

Dr T V Venkateswaran -
Many things about Novel Coronavirus are spreading rapidly through social media, WhatsApp, and the Internet. Some of these could be true, but...
Read more
Health

Shared use of Ventilators is possible, propose scientists

Pranjal Mehar -
The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, and one piece of lifesaving medical equipment is in particularly scarce supply: mechanical...
Read more
Technology

Open-source, low-cost ventilator

Ashwini Sakharkar -
No matter which estimate we use, there are not enough ventilators for patients with Covid-19. The coronavirus is straining...
Read more
Science

Computational approach may lead to a future treatment for coronavirus

Tech Explorist -
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Prof. Sarel Fleishman and his team in the Department of Biomolecular Sciences are deep into planning mode....
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist