Exploring the science behind the loss of smell in Parkinson’s patients

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder commonly associated with motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. However, another common symptom of Parkinson’s disease is the loss of smell, also known as hyposmia or anosmia.

Studies have shown that about 75-90% of Parkinson’s patients report a diminishing sense of smell, even before the onset of motor symptoms.

Researchers at Yale School of Medicine have discovered the biological mechanism behind the loss of smell in Parkinson’s disease, a common but less studied symptom.

Using an alpha-synuclein A30P mouse model, they found that mice with later-stage symptoms of Parkinson’s disease exhibited olfactory impairment due to severe pathology in projection neurons of the olfactory pathway and reduced neurogenesis in the olfactory bulb. This is in contrast to healthy aging brains that continue to form new neurons in the olfactory bulb throughout life.

Parkinson’s patients had been reporting diminishing sense of smell for years, says the corresponding author, Charles Greer, Ph.D., vice chair of research at the Neurosurgery department and professor of neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine. However, since the disease’s motor symptoms were more debilitating, very little research had been done to understand the underlying biological mechanism of the olfactory dimension.

Sreeganga Chandra, Ph.D., associate professor of neurology and neuroscience from yale university, said, “We are excited to begin to understand the basis of anosmia in Parkinson’s disease patients.”

Dr. Greer. said, “We set out to understand the nature of a symptom associated with Parkinson’s disease that’s been largely anecdotal. People diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease would report loss of smell up to 10 years before their diagnosis. These findings could help develop a very early diagnostic tool for the disease.”

Overall, the study provides important insights into the biological mechanisms underlying olfactory impairment in Parkinson's disease and suggests potential therapeutic strategies for improving olfactory function in these patients.

