NASA astronaut shares stunning view of sunrise from space

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken has recently shared stunning pictures of the sunrise from space.
He shared breathtaking pictures of a sunrise, as seen from 400 km above the Earth.
Mr. Bob Bejnken, who flew SpaceX’s Dragon Crew spacecraft last month, is currently aboard the International Space Station. In a series of four photographs, the veteran astronaut captured the first moments of a sunrise from the International Space Station.
The photos were captured at the exact moment of sun rising through the Earth’s horizon.
The International Space Station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes. It means, astronauts on board of the ISS witness a total of 15 sunrises in a day.