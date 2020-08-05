SUBSCRIBE

A young sub-Neptune-sized planet offers clues on planet formation and evolution

The planet is dense for its size and age.

By Amit Malewar
Space
planet K225b
Artist’s impression of the planet K2-25b. New detailed observations using the Habitable-zone Planet Finder reveal a young exoplanet that is slightly smaller than Neptune orbiting a young star in the Hyades cluster. K2-25b orbits an M-dwarf star — the most common type of star in the galaxy — every 3.5 days. Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. Pollard

Using radial-velocity data from the Habitable-zone Planet Finder, astronomers at the Penn State have characterized a young planet named K2-25b. The planet is slightly smaller in size than Neptune and orbits an M-dwarf star.

Astronomers characterized the planet’s mass, radius, and the tilt of its orbit. 

The planet was originally detected using the Kepler spacecraft by observing a dip in the host star’s light caused by the planet crossing in front of — or transiting — the star and blocking some of the star’s light during its orbit; a trip completed every 3.5 days. The planetary system is a member of the Hyades cluster, a nearby cluster of young stars with similar chemical properties that formed about 600 million years ago about 150 light-years away from Earth.

Gudmundur Stefansson, lead author of the paper, and a former doctoral student at Penn State who is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University, said, “K2-25b is one of the very few young planets orbiting a low-mass star with a measured mass and orbital tilt. Although smaller in size than Neptune, the planet interestingly has a mass of about 1.5 times larger than Neptune. The planet is dense for its size and age, in contrast to other young short-period sub-Neptune systems which are often observed to have low densities and extended evaporating atmospheres.”

The tilt of planetary orbits encodes valuable information on how planetary systems form and evolve. Studying the star’s spectra is one of the effective ways to measure the tilt of planetary orbits.

Hyades cluster
A newly characterized sub-Neptune-sized planet, named K2-25b, orbits a low-mass star in the Hyades cluster, a cluster of young stars about 150 light years away from Earth in the constellation of Taurus. The detailed characterization sheds light on how such planets form and evolve. Credit: Gudmundur Stefansson

As the host star is rotating during a planetary transit, one half of the stellar disk is “blueshifted” — its light spectrum shifts toward shorter wavelengths—as seen from the observer, while the other half of the star is “redshifted” — a shift toward longer wavelengths. As the planet passes in front of different regions of the stellar disk, it blocks differently blue- and red-shifted light, causing anomalous variations in the velocity of the star. By carefully measuring these velocity changes, the tilt of the orbit can be inferred.

Suvrath Mahadevan, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State, said, “K2-25b’s orbit is well aligned with the host star’s equator, giving insights into how planetary systems around low-mass stars form. Only three other planetary systems orbiting low-mass stars have had their orbital tilts measured. By leveraging the large 10m aperture of the Hobby-Eberly Telescope and HPF’s sensitivity at near-infrared wavelengths — where low-mass stars emit most of their light — we are excited to conduct similar observations of other M-dwarf planetary systems to study further how they form and evolve.”

For the study, astronomers used additional data obtained with the 3.5m Telescope at Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico, and the 0.9m Telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO) in Arizona. They used a photometric technique and instrumentation called diffuser-assisted photometry.

Jayadev Rajagopal, the astronomer at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab, said“The high-accuracy photometry from the 0.9m WIYN Telescope using the innovative diffuser technique is an important part of this study that allowed us to define the shape of the transit better and thereby further constrain the size, density, and composition of the planet. Smaller aperture telescopes, when equipped with state-of-the-art (but not expensive) equipment, can be platforms for high impact science programs. Very accurate photometry will be in demand for exploring host stars and planets in tandem with space missions and larger apertures from the ground, and this is an illustration of the role that a 0.9m telescope can play in that effort.”

This research was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), Penn State, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship program, the Center for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds at Penn State, and the Research Corporation.

Journal Reference:
  1. Gudmundur Stefansson et al. The habitable-zone Planet Finder Reveals A High Mass and a Low Obliquity for the Young Neptune K2-25b. arXiv:2007.12766

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Early Mars was covered in ice sheets, not free-flowing rivers

Amit Malewar -
The findings effectively throw cold water on the dominant "warm and wet ancient Mars" hypothesis.
Read more
Science

Study offers clues on where and how subduction starts on Earth?

Amit Malewar -
Subduction breeds subduction.
Read more
Science

Why the Earth cooled suddenly about 13,000 years ago?

Pranjal Mehar -
Mystery Solved.
Read more
Space

Other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets

Amit Malewar -
New insight to inform future NASA missions.
Read more
Space

A physics-based method for predicting imminent large solar flares

Amit Malewar -
Predicting large solar flares through a critical condition of magnetohydrodynamic instability.
Read more
Environment

Snowball Earths were likely the product of rate-induced glaciations

Pranjal Mehar -
Findings also suggest exoplanets lying within habitable zones may be susceptible to ice ages.
Read more

TRENDING

Early Mars was covered in ice sheets, not free-flowing rivers

Space Amit Malewar -
The findings effectively throw cold water on the dominant "warm and wet ancient Mars" hypothesis.
Read more

Scientists discovered ocean current that transports water to one of the world’s largest “waterfalls”

Science Amit Malewar -
Atmospheric circulation plays a major role.
Read more

SpaceX’s Starship SN5 prototype successfully performed a 150-meter hop test

Space Amit Malewar -
The SN5 is just the second Starship prototype to get off the ground.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist