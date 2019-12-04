SUBSCRIBE

Which exercise regimen protects bone health in older adults with obesity?

Examining which forms of exercise might help reduce such bone loss.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health

Weight loss therapy of older adults with obesity is limited by weight loss-induced decrease in bone mineral density (BMD), which could exacerbate ongoing age‐related bone loss and increase the risk for fractures. Therefore, it is recommended that weight loss therapy of older adults with obesity should include an intervention such as regular exercise to reduce the concomitant bone loss.

However, the most appropriate exercise type of combining with weight loss therapy in this older population is unknown. In a new study, scientists examined which forms of exercise might help reduce such bone loss.

A total of 160 obese men and women aged 65 years or older with obesity were involved in the study. Scientists measured changes in BMD and bone markers using mixed‐model repeated-measures analyses of variance.

After 6 months of intensive lifestyle interventions, scientists found that the resistance exercise, alone or combined with aerobic exercise, was effective in reducing weight loss-induced decreases in hip bone density. Scientists also found that aerobic exercise alone was not effective.

These findings indicate that both resistance and combined aerobic and resistance exercise can be recommended to protect against bone loss during weight loss therapy of older adults with obesity.

Senior author Dennis T. Villareal, MD, of Baylor College of Medicine, said, “It is never too late to practice a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular exercise, especially that which includes resistance exercise to improve physical function and preserve bone health during aging.”

The study is published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

JOURNALDOI: 10.1002/jbmr.3905

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThe effect of sleep on eyewitness memory
UP NEXTRespiration key to increasing oxygen in the brain

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Permanent hair dye and straighteners may increase breast cancer risk

Pranjal Mehar -
Breast cancer risk increased with more frequent use of these chemical hair products.
Read more
Health

Children can spontaneously recreate the core properties of language

Pranjal Mehar -
Young children are able to recreate the core properties of spoken language using sign language.
Read more
Health

Analyzing placentas using AI

Pranjal Mehar -
Computerized image analysis could lessen barriers to placental analysis and improve health outcomes for mother and child.
Read more
Health

How cancer cells grow and spread in colon tissue?

Pranjal Mehar -
Even before cancer is detectable, glow-in-the-dark cells show mutations driving malignancy.
Read more
Health

Brushing teeth regularly is linked with a lower risk of heart failure

Pranjal Mehar -
Brush your teeth to protect the heart
Read more
Health

New understanding of placental development and function

Pranjal Mehar -
Placenta changes could mean male offspring of older moms more likely to develop heart problems in later life, rat study finds.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist