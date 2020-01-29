SUBSCRIBE

Technology to increase the shelf life of probiotic products

By Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat
Technology

The Department of Biotechnology’s Biotech Consortium India Limited is offering a licensing opportunity to suitable industrial partners for commercialization of novel probiotic, edible films/coatings with a higher shelf life.

Commercial probiotics are available in different forms from dried powder, sprays, and dietary supplements in liquid form to fortified curd, yogurt, and ice creams in the Indian market. However, the probiotic lactic acid bacteria show poor survival in such forms and often do not reach live into the human gut to give the best benefits.

Biotech Consortium India Limited has come out with an offer for commercialization of a new technique that promises to help prolong the shelf life of probiotics. The invention provides for encapsulation of probiotic strains with food grade edible strips and coatings of thin layered biopolymers made from milk proteins and plant-based waxy substances. The novel films/coatings have the potential to keep the probiotics active for a shelf life of one month stored at 4oC.

Proof of concept of the technology has been established in a lab setup, and in house lab validation has been completed. Looking at a USD $69.3 billion markets for probiotics by 2023, the technology has got huge market potential both in India and outside. The technology has wide applications and can be used for the production of dahi, yogurt, fruit coatings, bakery, and production of non-dairy products as well.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSA new gene may help produce pain killers

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Technoeconomic: Slimming down the solar cells

Pranjal Mehar -
For cheaper solar cells, thinner really is better.
Read more
Technology

Ultra-thin and ultra-flexible touchscreens

Pranjal Mehar -
Nano-thin flexible touchscreens could be printed like a newspaper.
Read more
Technology

3D inductor technology increases microchip capability

Amit Malewar -
Smaller is better when it comes to microchips.
Read more
Technology

This new laser diode emits deep-ultraviolet light

Amit Malewar -
A 271.8 nm deep-ultraviolet laser diode for room temperature operation.
Read more
Technology

Novel pH watch invented by NUS researchers

Tech Explorist -
This new pH watch tells you whether you are dehydrated, low on sugar or at risk of skin infection from your sweat pH.
Read more
Technology

New lithium-sulphur battery makes cell phone work for five continuous days

Ashwini Sakharkar -
It also enables an electric vehicle to drive more than 1000km without needing to “refuel”.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist