Long-term cognitive advantages found in infant formula with milk addition

Breast milk is known to be the best nutrition for babies, but not all families can breastfeed for various reasons. In the U.S., only 45% of babies are exclusively breastfed for the first three months of life.

Researchers have been trying to find ways to make infant formula more like breast milk to support healthy child development. Researchers from the University of Kansas have discovered that a particular part of milk, called milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) when added to infant formula, can provide long-term cognitive benefits to children. These benefits include improved intelligence and thinking skills.

This study, led by John Colombo at the KU Life Span Institute in collaboration with Mead Johnson Nutrition and researchers in Shanghai, China, emphasizes the importance of MFGM in early childhood development.

A recent study published in the Journal of Pediatrics found that feeding babies formula enriched with MFGM and lactoferrin for a year boosted their IQ by 5 points when they were 5 ½ years old. The improvements were most noticeable in quick thinking and spatial skills tasks. There were also significant enhancements in more complex skills like rule learning and inhibition.

Mammal milk, including human milk, has fat globules surrounded by a special membrane containing crucial nutrients for brain development. However, this membrane is typically removed when making milk-based infant formula.

This study builds on earlier research from 2019, which showed that babies who consumed formula with added bovine MFGM and lactoferrin had better scores in neurodevelopmental tests during their first year and some language skills at 18 months old.

Researchers worldwide have studied MFGM (milk fat globule membrane) for around ten years. It’s a part of milk that’s made up of different things. They’re curious to know if one specific role is responsible for the benefits or if all these nutrients work together to improve brains and behavior.

“The sound effects on children’s brains lasted even after they stopped drinking formula at 12 months old. This suggests that getting these nutrients helps the brain develop well in the long run.” John Colombo, who has researched early experiences and their impact on later development, said this.

In conclusion, the research shows that adding special parts of milk, like MFGM and lactoferrin, to baby formula can make kids more competent in the long run. This discovery could help make baby formula better for babies who can’t have breast milk, improving their nutrition and brain development.

