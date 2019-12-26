We wish you a joyful festive season with all good wishes for the new year 2020.

Read BEST of 2019
SUBSCRIBE

This technology can effectively capture CO2 from trucks and buses

Capturing CO2 directly in the trucks’ exhaust system.

By Pranjal Mehar
Technology
This technology can effectively capture CO2 from trucks and buses
Image: EPFL

For the world to stay within the safety threshold of an increase in average temperature agreed by virtually all governments, the transport sector needs to be decarbonized. The transportation sector is a significant contributor to total man-made CO2 emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

Essentially diminishing CO2 emissions from transport won’t be simple, as the rate of emission decreases has eased back. Different areas have cut missions since 1990, yet as individuals become progressively mobile, CO2 emanations from transport are increasing.

Continuous efforts are going on to reduce CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. EPFL scientists have just taken a new step. They have developed a new concept that could cut trucks’ CO2 emissions by almost 90%.

The technology captures CO2 directly in the trucks’ exhaust system and liquifies it in a box on the vehicle’s roof. The liquid CO2 is then delivered to a service station, where it is turned into conventional fuel using renewable energy. 

In collaboration with the Industrial Process and Energy Systems Engineering group, scientists propose to combine several technologies to capture CO2 and convert it from a gas to a liquid in a process that recovers most of the energy available onboard, such as heat from the engine. In their study, the scientists used the example of a delivery truck.

In the first place, the vehicle’s flue gases in the fumes pipe are cooled down, and the water is isolated from the gases. CO2 is then isolated from different gases (nitrogen and oxygen) with a temperature swing adsorption framework, using metal-organic systems (MOFs) adsorbent, which are specially intended to retain CO2.

Those materials are being developed by the Energypolis team at EPFL Valais Wallis, led by Wendy Queen. Once the material is saturated with CO2, it is heated so that pure CO2 can be extracted from it.

Fast turbocompressors created by Jürg Schiffmann’s research facility at EPFL’s Neuchâtel campus use heat from the vehicle’s engine to compress the extracted CO2 and transform it into a liquid. That fluid is put away in a tank and would then be able to be changed over go into conventional fuel at the service stations using renewable electricity.

The whole process takes place within a capsule measuring 2 m x 0.9 m x 1.2 m, placed above the driver’s cabin. 

François Maréchal, at EPFL’s School of Engineering, said“The weight of the capsule and the tank is only 7% of the vehicle’s payload. The process itself uses little energy because all of its stages have been optimized.”

The calculations show that a truck using 1 kg of conventional fuel could produce 3kg of liquid CO2. Only 10% of the CO2 emissions cannot be recycled, and the researchers propose to offset that using biomass.

Scientists noted, “The system could theoretically work with all trucks, buses and even boats, and with any fuel. The advantage of this system is that, unlike electric or hydrogen-based ones, it can be retrofitted to existing trucks to neutralize their impact in terms of carbon emissions.”

The project is being coordinated by the Industrial Process and Energy Systems Engineering group, led by François Maréchal, at EPFL’s School of Engineering. The patented concept is the subject of a paper published in Frontiers in Energy Research.

REFERENCEEPFL
JOURNALDOI: 10.3389/fenrg.2019.00143

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSBrain-like functions in a neuromorphic network
UP NEXTA new theory to explain Dark energy

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Next-generation display technology

Amit Malewar -
UChicago scientists create a ‘crystal within a crystal’ for new electronic devices.
Read more
Technology

Brain-like functions in a neuromorphic network

Amit Malewar -
Emerging fluctuation-based functionalities are expected to open a way to novel memory device technology.
Read more
Technology

New Tweezer clock tells time more precisely

Amit Malewar -
Newer atomic clocks that measure optical frequencies of light are even more precise, and may eventually replace the radio-based ones.
Read more
Technology

Generating first laser ultrasound images of humans

Amit Malewar -
Technique may help remotely image and assess health of infants, burn victims, and accident survivors in hard-to-reach places.
Read more
Technology

Quantum-dot tattoos for accurate medical recordkeeping

Pranjal Mehar -
Rice bioengineer reveals dissolving microneedles that also embed fluorescent medical info.
Read more
Technology

Developing machine learning tools to design better solar cells quickly and cheaply

Amit Malewar -
The broader goal is to demonstrate that machine learning can help rapidly design all kinds of technologies.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist