SUBSCRIBE

Solar-electric aircraft designed for long-duration flights made a maiden flight

By Amit Malewar
Technology
Solar-electric aircraft designed for long flights made a maiden flight.
Solar-electric aircraft designed for long flights made a maiden flight. Credit: BAE Systems

The Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft (PHASA-35), a solar-electric aircraft, which has the potential to stay airborne for a year, has successfully made its maiden flight in Australia. This test flight paves the way to this new aircraft becoming a game-changer in the air and space market, reducing the gap between aircraft and satellite technology.

Built by Prismatic, a subsidiary of BAE Systems, this high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle with a long flight duration has been in development for about two years in the UK. Prismatic in Hampshire built two planes last year, which then went through further integration tests at BAE.

The PHASA-35 has a 35-meter (115 ft) wingspan and weighs around 150 kg (331 lb). It is powered by the sun during the day and by batteries overnight. Thanks to the long-life lithium-ion batteries and the highly efficient gallium arsenide solar array, the aircraft could be operated in the stratosphere. In addition, direct-drive electric motors with bespoke high-altitude propellers allow it to fly as high as around 70,000ft and speeds of 50 to 78 knots (93 km/h to 145 km/h), for up to a year.

It will not bring humans on board, nor is it guided by a real pilot: it is a drone that will be used for surveillance, communication, and security applications. When combined with other technologies and equipment, it will offer both military and commercial customers capabilities that are currently unavailable.

The unmanned aerial vehicle also has the potential to be used in the delivery of communications networks that include 5G, as well as providing other services, such as disaster relief and border protection, at a fraction of the cost of satellites.

According to BAE, more flight tests are scheduled for later this year. Once completed, the plane will be marketed in 12 months.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSAstronomers studied lenticular galaxy NGC 4546 in detail
UP NEXTClimate change will disrupt existing energy systems

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Inexpensive smart diaper alerts parents when it’s time to change it

Ashwini Sakharkar -
It wirelessly sends a notification to a caregiver that it’s time for a change.
Read more
Technology

AI-powered system can automatically rewrite outdated Wikipedia articles

Amit Malewar -
The system can be used to augment datasets to eliminate bias when training detectors of "fake news."
Read more
Technology

Making the internet more energy efficient

Amit Malewar -
The challenge lies in meeting that inevitable demand for capacity and performance while keeping costs at a reasonable level and minimizing the environmental impacts.
Read more
Technology

Introducing Talek: A private messaging system

Amit Malewar -
Private group messaging with hidden access patterns.
Read more
Technology

Transmission of data at the rate of 100 gigabits per second

Amit Malewar -
A new area for physics and engineering.
Read more
Technology

New solar-powered desalination system with a record efficiency of 385%

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Such a system could potentially enable an efficient and low-cost water source for off-grid coastal areas.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist