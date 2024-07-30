SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Robotics

Shape-shifting Transformer Bots can form more than 1,000 shapes

The findings could pave the way for shape-shifting artificial systems that can take on multiple functions.

By Ashwini Sakharkar

Share

Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Transformer bots can form more than 1,000 shapes.
Transformer bots can form more than 1,000 shapes. Credit: Jie Yin, NC State University.

The ability to change shape is essential for enabling multiple functions in biological and artificial systems. Several methods for shape-changing have been suggested for use in metamaterials and robotics. Nonetheless, only a few of these methods have managed to transform into a variety of 3D shapes after being made, using a straightforward actuation and control system.

Taking inspiration from thick origami and hierarchies in nature, engineers at North Carolina State University have developed a method for transforming a single plastic cubed structure into over 1,000 configurations using only three active motors. These findings could lead to the creation of shape-shifting artificial systems capable of serving multiple functions and bearing a load, such as versatile robotic structures for use in space.

“The question we’re asking is how to achieve a number of versatile shapes with the fewest number of actuators powering the shape-shifting,” said Jie Yin, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and co-corresponding author of a paper describing the work. “Here, we use a hierarchical concept observed in nature – like layered muscle fibers – but with plastic cubes to create a transforming robot.”

To achieve this, the NC State researchers utilized a 3D printer to create hollow plastic cubes and then combined 36 of them using rotating hinges, with some hinges secured using metal pins and others wirelessly activated with a motor.

Using only three active motors, the researchers managed to manipulate the cubes into over 1,000 shapes, such as tunnel-like and bridge-like structures, as well as multi-story architectures.

These untethered transformer bots can navigate forward, backward, and sideways without the use of feet solely by adjusting the structure’s shape. They can also quickly transition from a flat or fully open form to a larger boxlike cube or fully closed shape. Additionally, the bots can carry a load up to three times their own weight.

In their next phase, the researchers will aim to enhance the transformer bots even further.

“We want to make a more robust structure that can bear larger loads,” said Yanbin Li, an NC State postdoctoral researcher and co-corresponding author of the paper. “If we want a car shape, for example, how do we design the first structure that can transform into a car shape? We also want to test our structures with real-world applications like space robots.”

“We think these can be used as deployable, configurable space robots and habitats,” said Antonio Di Lallo, an NC State postdoctoral researcher and co-first author of the paper. “It’s modular, so you can send it to space flat, assemble it as a shelter or as a habitat, and then disassemble it.”

“For users, it needs to be easy to assemble and control,” Yin said.

Journal reference:

  1. Yanbin Li, Antonio Di Lallo, Junxi Zhu, Yinding Chi, Hao Su & Jie Yin. Adaptive hierarchical origami-based metastructures. Nature Communications, 2024; DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-50497-5
Previous article
New technology allows robots to survive through self-amputation
Journal
Nature Communications
University
North Carolina State University

Trending

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2024 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™