SUBSCRIBE

Scientists measured the gravitational redshift of the Sun

New measurements of the solar spectrum verify Einstein’s theory of General Relativity.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Artistic representation of the Sun, the Earth and the Moon with the space-time curvature of Einstein's General Relativity over the spectrum of sunlight reflected from the Moon
Artistic representation of the Sun, the Earth and the Moon with the space-time curvature of Einstein's General Relativity over the spectrum of sunlight reflected from the Moon (in colors from blue to red). Credit: Gabriel Pérez Díaz, SMM (IAC).

The General Theory of Relativity introduced space and time by showing that massive objects distort space-time, which is felt as gravity. This way, Einstein’s hypothesis predicts, for instance, that light goes in curved paths near massive objects.

One consequence is the observation of the Einstein Cross, four different images of a distant galaxy which lies behind a nearer massive object, and whose light is distorted by it.

Other notable effects of General Relativity are the observed continuous change in Mercury’s orbit because of space-time curvature around the Sun, or the gravitational redshift. Gravitational redshift is the displacement to the red lines in the spectrum of the Sun because of its gravitational field.

In 1920, Einstein wrote, “For the Sun, the theoretical redshift predicted is approximately two-millionths of the wavelength.” 

Whether this effect exists is an open question, and astronomers are currently working hard to resolve it. For the Sun, its existence is difficult to judge because the effect is so small.

Now, an international team of researchers led by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has measured the gravitational redshift of the Sun with unprecedented accuracy.

To gauge it, the scientists have utilized observations of the solar spectrum reflected from the Moon. The observations were obtained with the HARPS (High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher) instrument using the laser frequency comb technology.

Jonay González Hernández, a Ramón y Cajal researcher at the IAC and first author of the article, said, “Combining the precision of the HARPS instrument with the laser frequency comb, we have been able to measure with high accuracy the position of the iron lines in the solar spectrum. This has enabled us to verify one of the predictions of Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, the gravitational redshift, to a precision of just a few meters per second.”

Rafael Rebolo, a researcher and the Director of the IAC, said“New measurements with the laser frequency comb attached to the ESPRESSO spectrograph, on the 8.2 m VLT telescopes, would allow us to improve these measurements.”

Journal Reference:
  1. González Hernández, J. I., Rebolo, R., Pasquini, L., et al. “The solar gravitational redshift from HARPS-LFC Moon spectra. A test of the General Theory of Relativity.” A&A, 2020: arXiv_2009.10558

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Pieces of Venus are likely to have crashed on the moon

Amit Malewar -
Looking for pieces of Venus?
Read more
Space

Mars set for a close approach to Earth today

Amit Malewar -
Mars is at its brightest.
Read more
Space

Scientists identified 24 superhabitable planets outside our solar system

Amit Malewar -
Some of these orbit stars that may be better than even our sun.
Read more
Space

Venus might be habitable today, if not for Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Study shows destabilizing effect of the giant gas planet.
Read more
Space

Our solar system has a second alignment plane

Amit Malewar -
This has important implications for models of how comets originally formed in the solar system.
Read more
Space

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) could be more extreme than previously thought

Amit Malewar -
Solar storms could be more extreme if they ‘slipstream’ behind each other.
Read more

TRENDING

The upper limit for the speed of sound found

Science Amit Malewar -
It is around twice as fast as the speed of sound in diamond.
Read more

Scientists generated megatesla order magnetic fields

Science Amit Malewar -
Could megatesla magnetic fields be realized on Earth?
Read more

The robot reveals what’s inside the Great Pyramid

Science Amit Malewar -
The Great Pyramid is the biggest and oldest of the three pyramids that stand on the outskirts of Cairo in Egypt. It...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist