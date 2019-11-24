SUBSCRIBE

Scientists find a place on earth, where there is no life

It is one of the most torrid environments on Earth.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Hyperacid, hypersaline and hot ponds in the geothermal field of Dallol (Ethiopia). Despite the presence of liquid water, this multi-extreme system does not allow the development of life, according to a new study. The yellow-greenish colour is due to the presence of reduced iron / Puri López-García
Hyperacid, hypersaline and hot ponds in the geothermal field of Dallol (Ethiopia). Despite the presence of liquid water, this multi-extreme system does not allow the development of life, according to a new study. The yellow-greenish colour is due to the presence of reduced iron / Puri López-García

What makes the Earth habitable?

It has the right chemical ingredients for life, including water and carbon. But European scientists have recently discovered a place on Earth where no one can live.

Scientists have confirmed the absence of microbial life in hot, saline, hyperacid ponds in the Dallol geothermal field in Ethiopia. the absence of microbial life in hot, saline, hyperacid ponds in the Dallol geothermal field in Ethiopia.

According to a study, certain microorganisms can develop in such multi-extreme environment. The study led authors to present this place as an example of the limits that life can support, and even to propose it as a terrestrial analogue of early Mars.

But a new study by the French-Spanish team of scientists led by biologist Purificación Lopez Garcia of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) suggests that there is no life in Dallol’s multi-extreme ponds.

Lopez Garcia said, “After analyzing many more samples than in previous works, with adequate controls so as not to contaminate them and a well-calibrated methodology, we have verified that there’s no microbial life in these salty, hot and hyperacid pools or in the adjacent magnesium-rich brine lakes.”

“What does exist is a great diversity of halophilic archaea (a type of primitive salt-loving microorganism) in the desert and the saline canyons around the hydrothermal site, but neither is found in the hyperacid and hypersaline pools themselves, nor in the so-called Black and Yellow lakes of Dallol, where magnesium abounds. And all this despite the fact that microbial dispersion in this area, due to the wind and to human visitors, is intense.”

The results of the study were confirmed by using different methods like the massive sequencing of genetic markers to detect and classify microorganisms, microbial culture attempts, fluorescent flow cytometry to identify individual cells, chemical analysis of brines and scanning electron microscopy combined with X-ray spectroscopy.

López García cautioned, “some silica-rich Dallol mineral precipitates may look like microbial cells under a microscope, so what is seen must be analyzed well. In other studies, apart from the possible contamination of samples with archaea from adjacent lands, these mineral particles may have been interpreted as fossilized cells, when in reality they form spontaneously in the brines even though there is no life.”

Scientists particularly discovered two physical-chemical barriers that prevent the presence of living organisms in ponds: the abundance of chaotropic magnesium salts (an agent that breaks hydrogen bridges and denatures biomolecules) and the simultaneous confluence of hypersaline, hyperacid and high-temperature conditions.

The study helps to circumscribe the limits of habitability and demands caution when interpreting morphological biosignatures on Earth and beyond. Meanwhile, one should not rely on the apparently cellular or “biological” aspect of a structure, because it could have an abiotic origin.

The study also presented an evidence that there are places on the Earth’s surface, such as the Dallol pools, which are sterile even though they contain liquid water. Meanwhile, the presence of liquid water on a planet, which is often used as a habitability criterion, doesn’t necessarily means that it has life.

Lopez Garcia said, “We would not expect to find life forms in similar environments on other planets, at least not based on a biochemistry similar to terrestrial biochemistry.”

Scientists are continuing to investigate the extreme environment of Dallol.

The study is presented in the Nature Ecology & Evolution.

REFERENCESINC
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41559-019-1005-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThree supermassive black holes discovered at the center of one galaxy

EXPLORE MORE

Science

The mystery of neutrino mass could soon be solved

Amit Malewar -
Neutrinos are a billion times more abundant in the universe than atoms.
Read more
Science

Deadly human diseases may have caused the Neanderthal extinction

Pranjal Mehar -
Diseases may have played a more important role in the extinction of the Neanderthals than previously thought.
Read more
Science

Scientists may have discovered the fifth force of nature

Amit Malewar -
It's not the first time researchers claim to have caught a glimpse of it.
Read more
Science

Study shows how taking DMT affects human consciousness

Amit Malewar -
Scientists have peered inside the brain to show how taking DMT affects human consciousness by significantly altering the brain’s electrical activity.
Read more
Science

Scientists discover the body’s protection shield

Pranjal Mehar -
A way to manipulate the body’s own immune response to help boost tissue repair.
Read more
Science

A new way to measure Earth’s gravity

Amit Malewar -
The technique also could be used to measure slight gravitational variations at different places in the world, which may help in mapping the seafloor or finding oil and minerals underground.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist