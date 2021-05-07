Scientists detected quantum bits in two-dimensional materials for the first time. The materials in quantum computers or quantum sensors are entirely different than classical computers. These materials face the challenge of combining contradicting properties that quantum technologies entail, such as good accessibility of quantum bits with maximum shielding from environmental influences.

Here, two-dimensional materials consisting single layer of atoms become handy.

Scientists at the new Center for Applied Quantum Technologies and the 3rd Institute of Physics at the University of Stuttgart have successfully identified promising quantum bits in two-dimensional materials. They have also shown that the qubits can be generated, readout, and coherently controlled robustly.

Prof. Jörg Wrachtrup, the head of the study and director of the 3rd Institute of Physics at the University of Stuttgart, said, “There certainly is still a long way to go before these quantum bits can be used in quantum technology. However, the properties found by the scientists are so convincing that they can trigger a new boost in quantum technologies.”

