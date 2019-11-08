SUBSCRIBE
Home Technology Predicting lightning strikes using AI
Predicting lightning strikes using AI
Image: iStock
Technology

Predicting lightning strikes using AI

A novel way of predicting lightning strikes to the nearest 10 to 30 minutes and within a radius of 30 kilometers.

Amit Malewar

Lightning is responsible for human injuries and fatalities, the death of livestock, and house and forest fires. It is also a significant source of electromagnetic interference and damage to electronic circuits, buildings, and other exposed man-made structures such as transmission lines, wind turbines, and photovoltaics.

However, little is known about what triggers lightning, and there is no simple technology for anticipating when and where lightning will strike the ground.

Scientists at the EPFL have devised a novel way to predict lightning strikes to the nearest 10 to 30 minutes and within a radius of 30 kilometers. They have developed a simple and inexpensive system that uses a combination of standard meteorological data and artificial intelligence.

Amirhossein Mostajabi, the Ph.D. student who came up with the technique, said, “Current systems are slow and very complex, and they require expensive external data acquired by radar or satellite. Our method uses data that can be obtained from any weather station. That means we can cover remote regions that are out of radar and satellite range and where communication networks are unavailable.”

Furthermore, because the data can be acquired easily and in real-time, predictions can be made very quickly – and alerts can be given even before a storm has formed.

The method is based on four commonly available surface weather variables (air pressure at station level (QFE), air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed). The generated warning is then validated using the data from lightning location systems.

A machine-learning algorithm was used for a machine-learning algorithm. To carry out the training, the analysts utilized information gathered over ten years from 12 Swiss weather stations, situated in both urban and mountainous areas. Once trained, the system made predictions that proved correct almost 80% of the time. It can now be used anywhere.

Scientists noted, “This is the first time that a system based on simple meteorological data has been able to predict lightning strikes through real-time calculations. The method offers a simple way of predicting a complex phenomenon.”

The method is reported in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

REFERENCEEPFL
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41612-019-0098-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSWhat’s the right amount of failure?
UP NEXTCreating fake rhino horn using horsehair

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

Mountain streams emit a surprising amount of CO2

Pranjal Mehar -
For the first time, an EPFL-led team of scientists has measured the total amount of CO2 emissions from mountain streams worldwide. This research builds on findings issued in February 2019 and shows how important it is to include mountain streams in assessments of the global carbon cycle.
Read more
Science

Bacteria use mechanical forces to divide, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Bacterial cell division is controlled by both enzymatic activity and mechanical forces, which work together to control its timing and location.
Read more
Invention

Controlling superconducting regions within an exotic metal

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A metallic microdevice in which they can define and tune patterns of superconductivity.
Read more
Invention

Artificial skin could help rehabilitation and enhance virtual reality

Amit Malewar -
Applications for the new technology range from medical rehabilitation to virtual reality.
Read more
Lifestyle

Daylight in a room can influence our thermal comfort

Pranjal Mehar -
A pioneering study carried out at EPFL shows that the amount of daylight in a room can influence our thermal comfort and how well we tolerate heat or cold.
Read more
Health

New microscopic glass device to inject medicine directly into retinal veins

Amit Malewar -
EPFL scientists have helped develop a microscopic glass device that doctors could use to inject medicine into retinal veins with unprecedented accuracy. Their instrument meets an important need in eye surgery, delivering exceptional stability and precision.
Read more

Must Read

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico where dozens of ships and...
Read more

Mercury Transit: Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun this Monday

Space Amit Malewar -
This won't happen again until 2032.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist