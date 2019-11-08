SUBSCRIBE
Home Technology New quantum data classification protocol to work with quantum data
New quantum data classification protocol to work with quantum data
Technology

New quantum data classification protocol to work with quantum data

An optimal procedure that can identify clusters of identically prepared quantum systems.

Amit Malewar

Quantum technology is paving the way for the future. In other words, the future is quantum. For example, quantum technologies promise unprecedented applications, such as unconditionally secure communications, ultra-precise sensors, and quantum computers.

Quantum networks form an essential element of quantum computing and quantum communication systems. It facilitates the transmission of information- where quantum computers are envisioned as nodes, connections are established via quantum channels.

However, the design of these quantum information networks comes with new theoretical challenges that make it essential to build up automated information treatment protocols to work with quantum data, as existing communication networks manage information.

Scientists at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona have dealt with one of these challenges- the problem with sorting data from a quantum systems network according to the state in which they were prepared.

They, thus, have created a new protocol that sorts and classifies quantum data by the state in which they were prepared, with more efficiency than the equivalent classical algorithm. What’s more, this optimal procedure can identify clusters of identically prepared quantum systems.

The protocol shows a natural connection to an archetypical use case of classical machine learning: clustering data samples according to whether they share a common underlying probability distribution. The problem is similar to how a classical computer discerns the origin of different sounds captured simultaneously by a microphone placed on the street. The computer can recognize patterns and discern a conversation, traffic, and a street musician.

However, unlike soundwaves, identifying patterns in quantum data is much more challenging, since a mere observation only provides partial information and irretrievably degrades the data in the process.

In addition to comparing the performances of classical and quantum protocols, the protocol by far outperforms classical strategies, particularly for extensive dimensional data.

The research was published today in the journal Physical Review X.

REFERENCEUNIVERSITAT AUTONOMA DE BARCELONA
JOURNALDOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.9.041029

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSCreating fake rhino horn using horsehair
UP NEXTPotted plants don’t actually improve indoor air quality

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

The quantum internet is within reach

Amit Malewar -
Secure communication between quantum computers implemented.
Read more

Must Read

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico where dozens of ships and...
Read more

Mercury Transit: Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun this Monday

Space Amit Malewar -
This won't happen again until 2032.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist