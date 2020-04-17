SUBSCRIBE

Photoacoustic imaging technique for safer heart procedures

Study Proves the Feasibility of Using Light and Sound for Medical Imaging.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Photoacoustic imaging technique for safer heart procedures

Scientists at the Johns Hopkins University comes with evidence that an imaging technique that is expected to replace current methods that require potentially harmful radiation. They have shown that photoacoustic imaging can be used in any procedure that uses a catheter, such as in vitro fertilization, or surgeries using the da Vinci robot, where clinicians need a clearer view of large vessels.

Photoacoustic imaging is a technique that uses light and sound to produce images. When energy from a pulsed laser lights up an area in the body, that light is absorbed by photo absorbers within the tissue, such as the protein that carries oxygen in the blood (hemoglobin), which results in a small temperature rise. This increase in temperature creates rapid heat expansion, which generates a sound wave. The sound wave can then be received by an ultrasound probe and reconstructed into an image.

During the study, scientists performed photoacoustic imaging directly on a live animal heart with anatomy and size similar to that of humans. They found promising outcomes for future iterations of this technology.

The technology has been tested during cardiac intervention.

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI, formerly known as angioplasty with stent) is a non-surgical procedure that uses a catheter (a thin, flexible tube) to place a small structure called a stent to open up blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed by plaque buildup, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

For this study, scientists first placed an optical fiber inside a catheter’s hollow core, with one end of the fiber connected to a laser to transmit light; this way, the optical fiber’s visualization coincided with the visualization of the catheter tip.

They then performed cardiac catherization on two pigs under anesthesia and used fluoroscopy to initially map the catheter’s path on its way to the heart.

They also used robotic technology to hold the ultrasound probe and maintain constant visualization of the photoacoustic signal, receiving image feedback every few millimeters.

Finally, the team looked at the pig’s cardiac tissue after the procedures and found no laser-related damage. While the team needs to perform more experiments to determine whether the robotic photoacoustic imaging system can be miniaturized and used to navigate more complicated pathways, as well as perform clinical trials to prove safety definitively, they say these findings are a promising step forward.

Muyinatu Bell, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Johns Hopkins University said“We envision that ultimately, this technology will be a complete system that serves the four-fold purpose of guiding cardiologists towards the heart, determining their precise locations within the body, confirming contact of catheter tips with heart tissue and concluding whether damaged hearts have been repaired during cardiac radiofrequency ablation procedures.”

Other authors on this study include Michelle Graham, Fabrizio Assis, Derek Allman, Alycen Wiacek, Eduardo Gonzalez, Mardava Gubbi, Jinxin Dong, Huayu Hou, Sarah Beck, and Jonathan Chrispin, all of Johns Hopkins.

Journal Reference:
  1. In Vivo Demonstration of Photoacoustic Image Guidance and Robotic Visual Servoing for Cardiac Catheter-Based Interventions. DOI: 10.1109/TMI.2019.2939568

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleKimchi: Scientists determined the source of lactic acid bacteria involved in the fermentation

EXPLORE MORE

Health

New quantum technology to diagnose and treat heart condition

Pranjal Mehar -
0
Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart...
Read more
Technology

Normal resting heart rate varies from person to person, study

Pranjal Mehar -
0
The heart rate is one of the ‘vital signs’ or the crucial indicators of health in the human body. It measures the...
Read more
Health

New polymer patch could help repair a broken heart

Pranjal Mehar -
0
A prototype polymer patch that does the same job as crucial aspects of heart tissue.
Read more
Robotics

Bionic heart for testing prosthetic valves, other cardiac devices

Amit Malewar -
0
Device made of heart tissue and a robotic pumping system beats like the real thing.
Read more
Science

Scientists identified toxic byproducts of disinfecting drinking water

Pranjal Mehar -
0
What's in your water?
Read more
Health

Eating two apples in a day could reduce Cholesterol

Pranjal Mehar -
0
Study determines the effects of apple consumption on circulating lipids, vascular function, and other CVD risk markers.
Read more

MUST READ

Artist’s impression of Schwarzschild precession

ESO Telescope Sees Star Dance Around Supermassive Black Hole, Proves Einstein...

Tech Explorist -
0
Observations made with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the supermassive black hole...
This siphonophore may be the longest ever recorded. (Schmidt Ocean Institute)

The longest animal ever discovered in the Indian Ocean

Detection pattern for an electron neutrino

Neutrinos explain how the universe exists

In the planetary system HD 158259, all pairs of subsequent planets are close to the 3:2 resonance : the inner one completes about three orbits as the outer completes two. © UNIGE/NASA

A six-planets system discovered

quasar SDSS J135246.37+423923.5

Scientists detected most energetic wind from any quasar

An illustration of Kepler-1649c orbiting around its host red dwarf star. This newly discovered exoplanet is in its star’s habitable zone and is the closest to Earth in size and temperature found yet in Kepler's data.

Earth-sized exoplanet discovered orbiting in its star’s habitable zone

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist