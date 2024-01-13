Opioid epidemic: Prescribed opioids linked to heart issues

A new study from Yale School of Medicine prescribed opioids may raise heart disease risk, especially with higher doses. Opioids may have additional health risks beyond addiction and overdose, according to research in the Journal of Pain.

Sung said, “that clinicians sometimes prescribe opioids to treat moderate-to-severe pain, including chronic pain—which is a condition affecting over 50 million Americans. It is especially prevalent among those 65 and older—impacting as much as 60 to 75% of this population. Chronic pain is one of the most common conditions that more senior adults experience. The large number of patients who might be prescribed opioids focuses added concerns on their use, especially in a population that is at increased risk for heart issues.”

Opioid use is linked to a higher risk of heart disease, according to a recent study. Analyzing data from 50,000 patients, researchers found that those prescribed opioids were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. Higher doses increased this risk. The study emphasizes As awareness of opioid dangers rises, doctors should be cautious when treating chronic pain patients,

The study looked at patients prescribed opioids for short- (less than 90 days) and long-term (90 days or more) durations, ranging from 3 to 23 days for most. In future research, Dr. E. Jennifer Edelman, the senior author, emphasizes the need to explore how long-term opioid use affects heart disease risk and understand the underlying factors. More research is required to determine whether the risk is directly linked to the prescribed opioids or associated factors.

As awareness of opioid dangers rises, doctors should be cautious when treating chronic pain patients, considering the risks of both opioids and abrupt discontinuation. Sung suggests that abruptly stopping opioid prescriptions due to the opioid epidemic can lead to psychological stress and an increased risk of suicide.

For patients at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, especially those over 65 or with diabetes, discussing alternative pain management options, like physical therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, is crucial.

As the opioid epidemic continues, this study underscores the hidden dangers posed by prescribed opioids, specifically their link to cardiovascular disease. A comprehensive understanding of these risks is crucial for healthcare providers, policymakers, and patients alike, promoting informed decision-making and the development of safer approaches to pain management in the midst of the opioid crisis.

Journal reference: