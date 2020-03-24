SUBSCRIBE

The oldest Ancestor of all humans and animals found in Australian fossils

A wormlike creature that lived more than 555 million years ago is the earliest bilaterian.

By Amit Malewar
Science
The oldest Ancestor of all humans and animals found in Australian fossils
An artist's rendering of Ikaria wariootia. (Sohail Wasif/UCR)

A team of geologists at UC Riverside have discovered a tiny, wormlike creature, named Ikaria wariootia that is believed to be the first ancestor on the family tree that contains most familiar animals today, including humans.

Ikaria wariootia- a wormlike creature is the earliest bilaterian, or organism with a front and back, two symmetrical sides, and openings at either end connected by a gut.

The development of bilateral symmetry was a critical step in the evolution of animal life, enabling living beings to move intentionally and a simple yet effective approach to organize their bodies. A large number of animals, from worms to insects to dinosaurs to humans, are organized around this same basic bilaterian body plan.

Evolutionary biologists considering the genetics of modern animals predicted the oldest ancestor of all bilaterians would have been small and straightforward, with rudimentary sensory organs. Preserving and distinguishing the fossilized remains from such an animal was believed to be troublesome, if certainly feasible.

Scientists agreed that fossilized burrows found in 555 million-year-old Ediacaran Period deposits in Nilpena, South Australia, were made by bilaterians. But there was no sign of the animal that made the burrows.

A 3D laser scan of an Ikaria wariootia impression. (Droser Lab/UCR)
A 3D laser scan of an Ikaria wariootia impression. (Droser Lab/UCR)

Scientists then noticed minuscule, oval impressions near some of these burrows. With funding from a NASA exobiology grant, they used a three-dimensional laser scanner that revealed the regular, consistent shape of a cylindrical body with a distinct head and tail and faintly grooved musculature. The animal ranged between 2-7 millimeters long and about 1-2.5 millimeters wide, with the largest size and shape of a grain of rice—just the right size to have made the burrows.

Scott Evans, a recent doctoral graduate from UC Riverside, said, “We thought these animals should have existed during this interval, but always understood they would be difficult to recognize. Once we had the 3-D scans, we knew that we had made an important discovery.”

Scientists describe Ikaria wariootia, named to acknowledge the original custodians of the land. The genus name comes from Ikara, which means “meeting place” in the Adnyamathanha language. It’s the Adnyamathanha name for a grouping of mountains known in English as Wilpena Pound. The species name comes from Warioota Creek, which runs from the Flinders Ranges to Nilpena Station.

Mary Droser, a professor of geology, said, “Burrows of Ikaria occur lower than anything else. It’s the oldest fossil we get with this type of complexity. Dickinsonia and other big things were probably evolutionary dead ends. We knew that we also had lots of little things and thought these might have been the early bilaterians that we were looking for.”

Regardless of its moderately basic shape, Ikaria was complex contrasted with different fossils from this period. It burrowed in thin layers of very well-oxygenated sand on the ocean floor looking for organic matter, showing rudicating sensory abilities. The depth and curvature of Ikaria represent distinct front and rear ends, supporting the directed movement found in the burrows.

The burrows also preserve crosswise, “V”- shaped ridges, suggesting Ikaria moved by contracting muscles across its body like a worm, known as peristaltic locomotion. Evidence of sediment removal in the burrows and signs the organism fed on buried organic matter uncover Ikaria most likely had a mouth, anus, and gut.

Droser said, “This is what evolutionary biologists predicted. It’s exhilarating that what we have found lines up so neatly with their prediction.”

Reference:
  1. Discovery of the oldest bilaterian from the Ediacaran of South Australia. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2001045117

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSAmong wild mammals too, most females live longer than males
UP NEXTNew photosynthetic protein system for more sustainable solar-powered devices

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Among wild mammals too, most females live longer than males

Pranjal Mehar -
In human populations, women consistently outlive men, which suggests profound biological foundations for sex differences in survival. What about...
Read more
Science

Scientists detected trace amounts of superconducting material in Meteorite

Amit Malewar -
Meteorites can contain a wide range of material phases due to the extreme environments found in space. They are ideal candidates to...
Read more
Science

Scientists probe internal stress in colloidal glasses

Pranjal Mehar -
Glasses used for camera lenses or reading glasses have a different degree of transparency, and they break differently. The methods to acquire...
Read more
Science

Scientists reprogrammed cells from a 114-year-old woman

Amit Malewar -
Supercentenarians (≥110-year-old, SC) are a uniquely informative population not only because they surpass centenarians in age, but because they appear to age...
Read more
Science

Scientists finally determined how brain controls voice

Amit Malewar -
Bats are known for having an empathetic hearing for orientation, emitting ultrasound noises, and receiving an image of their surroundings based on...
Read more
Science

A miniature double particle accelerator to recycle some of the laser energy

Amit Malewar -
Using a longer pulse comprising many cycles of terahertz waves, DESY scientists have devised a tiny double particle accelerator that can recycle...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist