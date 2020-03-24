SUBSCRIBE

Our perception of hands’ dimensions is inaccurate, study

How well do you know the back of your hand, really?

By Pranjal Mehar
Science

Our hand is our primary organ for exploring the world by touch. Although the palmar side of the hand is the part used for touching things, it is the relatively insensitive dorsum of the hand that is generally visible.

The hand has been the main focus for studying various aspects of perception and action such as touch, haptics, motor skills, reaching, grasping, etc. Thus, it is essential to get a complete picture of how the hand is represented in the brain.

A new study by the scientists at York University has now suggested how well we know about the back of your hand.

Scientists used a novel technique that revealed the individuals’ implicit representation of their hands in the brain. They observed how accurate healthy individuals are at judging the size of the back and the palm of their hand and how the perception of hand size might be affected when viewing the hand in familiar or unfamiliar perspectives.

They found the perceived width is different when the hand is held upright compared to when it is held sideways, but only for the back of the hand. There was no variation seen in perception for the palm.

The study was conducted on 40 participants. For the study, scientists used two sequentially presented actual-size photos of the hand, one distorted, one not. Scientists also took the internal representation of their hand as the point of midway between these two photos.

The distorted photo was continually being adjusted until it looks like the person’s internal representation, similar to the undistorted picture.

Centre’s director Laurence Harris, a Psychology professor in York’s Faculty of Health, said“What’s surprising is that the perceived length of the back and palm are different from each other. The length of the back of the hand is overestimated even though palm length is perceived accurately.”

“These findings are particularly surprising because of the accuracy shown in positioning the hands when doing complex and precision actions, such as playing the piano or typing on a computer keyboard.”

Graduate student Sarah D’Amour said, “There has been extensive research on various aspects of perception and action such as touch, haptics, motor skills, reaching, grasping, pointing, tool use, position sense, and size perception. This is why understanding the complete picture of how the hand is represented in the brain is key.”

“All these sensory processes and tasks require knowledge about how the brain represents the hand and, therefore, can be impacted by any size or shape distortions that may occur.”

“We see the backs of our hands far more than our palms – and yet it is the backs of our hands that are inaccurately represented in the brain.”

Meanwhile, the brain’s representation of the back of hands changes depending on the orientation in which they are held.

Harris said, “These findings imply that the brain’s representation of the body is not built up entirely from vision and may not even involve vision at all – even for body parts that are regularly seen. These findings may be extended toward helping people who have extremely distorted perceptions of their own body – misperceptions that cannot be easily overcome by a vision.”

Reference:
  1. The perceived size of the implicit representation of the dorsum and palm. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0230624

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSNew photosynthetic protein system for more sustainable solar-powered devices
UP NEXTCCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits for COVID-19

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Scientists invent symmetry-breaking for the first time in a nanoscale device that can mimic human brain

Tech Explorist -
Over the last decade, artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications such as machine learning have gained pace to revolutionise many industries. As...
Read more
Science

Scientists finally determined how brain controls voice

Amit Malewar -
Bats are known for having an empathetic hearing for orientation, emitting ultrasound noises, and receiving an image of their surroundings based on...
Read more
Science

High-speed microscope captures neuron fires

Amit Malewar -
Using a newly developed camera: a microscope, scientists from the University of California, Berkeley have captured electrical and chemical signals flashing through...
Read more
Science

Inflammation in the brain may be more widely implicated in dementias

Amit Malewar -
Inflammation in the brain – known as neuroinflammation – has been recognized and linked to many disorders, including depression, psychosis, and multiple...
Read more
Lifestyle

To protect your brain, don’t be (too) kind!

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland recently used brain imaging and psycho-cognitive evaluations....
Read more
Science

Unmasking the diversity of amyloid fibrils

Amit Malewar -
Amyloid fibrils are self-assembled fibrous protein aggregates that are associated with several presently incurable diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist