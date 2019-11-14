SUBSCRIBE
Home Science This molecule plays a vital role in aging processes
Science

This molecule plays a vital role in aging processes

Amit Malewar

Researchers from Thomas Jefferson University have discovered a set of a new subtype of RNA molecules within a cell that they believe to play a vital role in aging process.

Senior author Yohei Kirino, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Jefferson’s Computational Medicine Center, said, “A lot of research has focused on the most famous short RNA—the microRNA. “

MicroRNA is powerful in that it can silence messenger RNA, essentially diverting the production of certain cellular elements encoded by the genome, and we can study them with established methods. We wanted to know what these other, more difficult to capture short RNA were doing in the cell. Our study begins to answer that question.”

The subtype of RNA which scientists studied, is called as cyclic-phosphate containing RNA, or cP-RNA. Scientists already knew that the RNA has an unusual form of phosphate. They assumed it was just an intermediate form generated during RNA digestion.

Standard RNA-sequencing techniques cannot capture them as a result of cP’s prevention of an adapter ligation reaction.

Almost before three years, scientists developed a system to target cP-RNAs to amplify and sequence. The method enables them to sequence all of the cP-RNAs present in the mouse tissues. That was the first time; scientists completed sequencing the data for this RNA subtype.

Surprisingly, the sequencing revealed that there was a lot more of the cP-RNA than expected. What’s more, those cP-RNA species were found to be generated from various types of cellular RNAs such as transfer RNAs, messenger RNAs, and ribosomal RNAs. This suggests that cyclic phosphates may be involved in the function of RNA with various roles in the cells.

Scientists also found that those cP-RNAs were very abundant- for example, just one cP-RNA from ribosomal RNA was 300-fold more abundant than all of the varieties of microRNA in the cell combined. As their abundancy changed over time, decreasing in number as the mouse aged.

Kirino said, “We still have more questions about these molecules than we have answers. But given their abundance, how ubiquitous they are in tissues throughout the body, and that their numbers change as tissues age, we know that this is an area that needs further exploration.”

REFERENCEThomas Jefferson University
JOURNALDOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1008469

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSStudy finds a long-haul danger of spaceflight for astronauts
UP NEXTNASA sending a new solar power generator to the International Space Station

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Mixing RNA and DNA to study how life began on Earth

Amit Malewar -
RNA and DNA could have appeared simultaneously instead of the widely accepted RNA World theory.
Read more
Health

Catch a virus by the tail

Pranjal Mehar -
Some RNA viruses such as Segmented negative-sense (SNS) RNA viruses initiate infection by delivering into cells a suite of genomic RNA segments, each sheathed...
Read more
Science

Study reveals key step in cell protein production from genes

Amit Malewar -
DNA is the information molecule. It stores instructions for making other large molecules, called proteins. These instructions are stored inside each of your cells,...
Read more
Science

Common table salt may have been crucial for the origins of life

Pranjal Mehar -
A standout amongst the most crucial unexplained question in modern day science is the means by which life started. Scientists for the most part...
Read more
Health

NUS researchers uncover a bidirectional regulator and shed light on A-to-I RNA editing in cancer cells

Amit Malewar -
An in-depth study on the regulation of adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) RNA editing by researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the...
Read more
Science

Single-cell RNA profiling

Amit Malewar -
Single-cell RNA sequencing has emerged as an indispensable tool to dissect the cellular heterogeneity and decompose tissues into cell types and/or cell states, which...
Read more

Must Read

Underground ‘Ground Fridge’ That Don’t Use Electricity

Technology Amit Malewar -
Floris Schoonderbeek, a designer from Dutch has created the spherical Ground Fridge. This underground, cellar-style fridge keeps food cool without using electricity. It uses...
Read more

Milky Way’s big black hole just kicked a superfast star out of the galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
This star is travelling at record-breaking speed - 10 times faster than most stars in the Milky Way, including our Sun.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist