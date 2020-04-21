SUBSCRIBE

Matheminecraft, a math video game in Minecraft

When Mathematics merges with Minecraft.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
Matheminecraft, a math video game in Minecraft
© 2020 EPFL

Minecraft is an over a popular video game, created in 2011 that allows players to make a variety of building blocks in a 3D procedurally generated world by using the creativity of the players.

Now, a scientific collaborator at EPFL, Mathematician David Strütt, used the game Minecraft to develop a video game called Matheminecraft around Eulerian Cycles.

In Matheminecraft, the gamer has to find a Eulerian cycle in a graph. It has four levels.

Initially, the game was made as a project for the Maths Outreach team with the idea that it should be ready for the EPFL Open days in September 2019. After the success encountered at the Open Days, it was decided that the game will be proposed to classes of the region as a series of ateliers organized by the Maths Outreach Team and the Science Outreach Departement (SPS).

During one month, 36 classes of children – 8 to 10 years old– registered to visit EPFL and took part in a two hours matinée where they played Matheminecraft and did various chemistry experiments.

David explains the idea behind the project, “Consider a graph: that is a drawing on a board made of dots called vertices which are linked by lines called edges. The question that is asked about graphs is: “is it possible to cross each edge exactly once, pass by each vertex at least once, and end up at the starting vertex?”

Matheminecraft, a math video game in Minecraft
@EPFL

“The first mathematician to ask that question is the Swiss Leonhard Euler in 1736. Not only did he wonder about that, but he provided the answer, giving an exhaustive description of which graphs admit such a path and which don’t.”

Through this game,e scientists have tried to answer Leonhard Euler’s question. In this game, each level has a graph that admits a Eulerian cycle. The game uses graphs that are easy enough, in the following sense: a Eulerian cycle will be found if the gamers make sure they don’t get stuck. Such graphs are quite easy to work with, making the game suited to grade-schoolers.

Moreover, each vertex is represented as a large color dot and each edge as a bridge. There is a lava condition added in the game to ensure that the gamer crossed the bridge once. That makes them unable to be crossed again.

@EPFL

David said, “additional levels are in preparation and new series of ateliers – organized with the SPS – will take place in 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, a Matheminecraft 2.0 will see the day. It will include Eulerian trails, where the gamer will have to choose the starting point of his cycle. This would make the game harder and suitable for older grade-schoolers.”

Matheminecraft is now freely available to everyone.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleFirst gravitational wave caught from binary black hole merger with unequal masses
Next articleA new polymer that can degrade by ultraviolet radiation

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Playing video games can improve the cognitive development of expert players

Pranjal Mehar -
Action real-time strategy gaming (ARSG) is a cognitively demanding task that requires attention, sensorimotor skills, team cooperation, and strategy-making abilities. 
Read more
Technology

SmartBra to detect cancer at the earliest stages

Amit Malewar -
In collaboration with startup IcosaMed, EPFL students have developed smart clothing that can be used to diagnose cancer at the earliest stages.
Read more
Technology

MedCo: New software to securely transfer data across hospitals

Pranjal Mehar -
In 2019, scientists in the Laboratory for Data Security (LDS) in EPFL’s School of Computer and Communication Sciences (IC), in collaboration with...
Read more
Health

New device for the early detection of certain eyesight problems

Pranjal Mehar -
In vivo observation of the human retina at the cellular level is crucial to detect the first signs of retinal diseases and...
Read more
Technology

This nanodevice operates 10 times faster than today’s fastest transistors

Ashwini Sakharkar -
THz waves are not hazardous for human health. The technology is already in use in some airports to scan passengers and detect...
Read more
Environment

New tools to determine climate-adaptive coral reefs

Pranjal Mehar -
Coral reefs are home to up to one-third of global marine biodiversity and, as such, are a high conservation priority. Yet, climate...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist