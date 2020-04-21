SUBSCRIBE

A new polymer that can degrade by ultraviolet radiation

By Pranjal Mehar
Invention
A new polymer that can degrade by ultraviolet radiation

Scientists at Cornell University have come up with a new polymer that can degrade by ultraviolet radiation. This faster-degrading plastic can degrade on a realistic time scale if it gets lost in the aquatic environment.

Lead researcher Bryce Lipinski, a doctoral candidate in the laboratory of Geoff Coates, said“This material could reduce persistent plastic accumulation in the environment.”

“While research of degradable plastics has received much attention in recent years, obtaining a material with the mechanical strength comparable to commercial plastic remains a difficult challenge.”

Scientists have spent the past 15 years developing this plastic called isotactic polypropylene oxide or iPPO. Exposing iPPO to UVA light (365 nm) resulted in photolytic degradation.

Lipinski noted that “while iPPO is stable in ordinary use, it eventually breaks down when exposed to UV light. The change in the plastic’s composition is evident in the laboratory, but visually, it may not appear to have changed much during the process.”

“The rate of degradation is light intensity-dependent, but under their laboratory conditions, the polymer chain lengths degraded to a quarter of their original length after 30 days of exposure.”

However, scientists don’t want to leave any trace of the polymer in the environment.

Lipinski said, “There is literature precedent for the biodegradation of small chains of iPPO, which could effectively make it disappear, but ongoing efforts aim to prove this.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Isotactic Poly(propylene oxide): A Photodegradable Polymer with Strain Hardening Properties. DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c01768

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleMatheminecraft, a math video game in Minecraft

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

How submarine sediment avalanches transport microplastics into the deep ocean?

Pranjal Mehar -
Much of the macro- and microplastic in the ocean ends up on the seafloor, with some of the highest concentrations reported in...
Read more
Environment

LEGO bricks could survive in the ocean for up to 1,300 years

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The residence times of plastics in the oceans are obscure, mainly as a result of the durability of the material and the...
Read more
Science

We are drinking lots of plastics

Amit Malewar -
The widespread use and release of plastics in nature have raised global concerns about their impact on public health and the environment....
Read more
Invention

New synthetic bioplastic blocks UV radiations with better airtightness

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Plastic, despite the greener initiatives, remains the king in many industries and also in the daily lives of the citizens. The alternative...
Read more
Science

Research has revealed how grape pests sniff the berries

Pranjal Mehar -
Study investigates how these pests find their target amid a sea of other plants in the landscape.
Read more
Science

Molecular basis of vision revealed

Amit Malewar -
The study provides insights into how the largest family of cell membrane proteins -- G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) -- work in humans.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist