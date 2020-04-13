SUBSCRIBE

Mapping blood flow below in the skin in high resolution

Rice U. tech could let doctors monitor blood perfusion in real-time.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
PulseCam blood perfusion maps show blood flow to the hand during “post-occlusive reactive hyperemia” (PORH) tests. PORH is a standard test that uses a pressure cuff on the upper arm to first restrict blood flow and then release blood back to the hand. The tests showed that Rice University’s PulseCam technology can distinguish between arterial and venous occlusion. (Image courtesy of A. Sabharwal/Rice University)
PulseCam blood perfusion maps show blood flow to the hand during “post-occlusive reactive hyperemia” (PORH) tests. PORH is a standard test that uses a pressure cuff on the upper arm to first restrict blood flow and then release blood back to the hand. The tests showed that Rice University’s PulseCam technology can distinguish between arterial and venous occlusion. (Image courtesy of A. Sabharwal/Rice University)

Blood flow measurement has widespread clinical applications. Therefore, scientists at Rice University have developed PulseCam — a new camera-based, motion-robust, and highly sensitive blood flow imaging modality with a 1 mm spatial resolution and one frame-per-second temporal resolution.

Using PulseCam, scientists found a new way to use a video camera to peek below the skin and make high-resolution maps of flowing blood. This is expected to help doctors know the amount of blood is reaching the capillaries.

During the study, scientists used PulseCam to monitor blood perfusion in the palms of 10 surgical patients, as they were undergoing general anesthesia. It is known that anesthesia induction results in a block of sympathetic tone that leads to a sudden drop in the peripheral sympathetic nerve activity.

Rice University engineers have developed a patented process to peek below the skin and map blood flow in high resolution. Red indicates greatest blood flow and blue the least. (Image courtesy of A. Sabharwal/Rice University)
Rice University engineers have developed a patented process to peek below the skin and map blood flow in high resolution. Red indicates greatest blood flow and blue the least. (Image courtesy of A. Sabharwal/Rice University)

Blood vessels dilate when anesthesia is administered. They essentially become bigger pipes, very suddenly, and perfusion increases dramatically. Then, as the anesthesia sets in, perfusion gradually decreases as the body finds a new stable point.

PulseCam was able to show the rapid influx of blood from the dilation of vessels at the site of the two major arteries that supply blood to the hand.

Ashutosh Sabharwal, a professor and chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) in Rice’s Brown School of Engineering, said“PulseCam uses a camera feed to calculate the strength of that waveform at hundreds of points on the surface of the skin.”

Rice University’s PulseCam can distinguish small changes in blood flow, like the difference between blocked arteries and veins. (Image courtesy of A. Sabharwal/Rice University)
Rice University’s PulseCam can distinguish small changes in blood flow, like the difference between blocked arteries and veins. (Image courtesy of A. Sabharwal/Rice University)

“With this technology, we can measure perfusion in a new way, never done before, giving us new insight into the disease process.”

“It takes PulseCam about 30 seconds to deliver a high-resolution blood perfusion map, and it can update the map every 10 seconds. It generates maps based on slight color changes caused by perfusion.”

“We can sense small changes in pressure, which is very important, from a clinical point of view. Knowing there’s reduced blood flow is important, but if we can tell whether it’s 10% lower or 30% lower, that’s useful clinical information. This could help improve the quality of care for patients with deep vein thrombosis, for example.”

Journal Reference:
  1. PulseCam: a camera-based, motion-robust, and highly sensitive blood perfusion imaging modality. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-61576-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleThe longest animal ever discovered in the Indian Ocean
Next articleGamma-Ray Bursts is powered by the collapse of a dying star’s magnetic field

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Capsule waverider: Spacecraft that survive fire, surfs its own wave

Amit Malewar -
0
An aerospace engineer at Rice University has designed a spacecraft called 'capsule waverider' that can survive fire and does more than catching...
Read more
Health

Genetic variations in the skin can create a natural sunscreen

Pranjal Mehar -
0
Vitamin D is the sunshine hormone, and we need bright sunshine on the skin to make it, but variations in our genes...
Read more
Health

Sunscreen’s active ingredients are systemically absorbed in the blood

Pranjal Mehar -
0
This raises some safety questions.
Read more
Invention

New phenomena for next-generation batteries

Ashwini Sakharkar -
0
The process of developing better rechargeable batteries may be cloudy, but there’s an alumina lining.
Read more
Health

Smoking Hookah may lead to increased risk of blood clots

Pranjal Mehar -
0
New evidence that hookah smoking may not be a safe alternative to cigarettes.
Read more
Invention

Converting water pollution into valuable chemicals

Pranjal Mehar -
0
Pollution from ammonia-based fertilizer reverts back to ammonia — with a side of rocket fuel.
Read more

MUST READ

Science

The longest animal ever discovered in the Indian Ocean

Amit Malewar -
0
While exploring the submarine canyons near Ningaloo, scientists at the Western Australian Museum aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute have discovered the longest animal...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist