ISRO released an anaglyph image of the lunar surface

Chandrayaan-3 mission:

By Amit Malewar
Image showing Anaglyph
Credit: ISRO

The NavCam onboard the Prgyan Rover captured images of lunar terrain in three dimensions. ISRO recently released an Anaglyph consisting of a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover.

Anaglyph is a simple way of visualizing an object or landscape in three dimensions using stereo or multiple-view images.

Image showing Anaglyph
Credit: ISRO

The left image is placed in the red channel of this three-channel image, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels, resulting in cyan. The stereo effect, which creates the illusion of three dimensions, is caused by the different perspectives in these two images.

Red and Cyan glasses are advised for 3D viewing.

On Sept. 04, 2023, Vikram Lander successfully underwent a hop experiment. It elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected, landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away, and fell asleep till September 22, 2023.

ISRO showing pre and post hop ramp images
Credit: ISRO
