Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover encounters 4-meter diameter crater during moonwalk

Chandrayaan-3 mission:

By Amit Malewar
The crater that the Chandrayaan-3 rover encountered
Left: The crater that the Chandrayaan-3 rover encountered on August 27, 2023, as seen by the Navigation Camera. Right: The path retracted by the Vhandrayaan-3 rover on August 27, 2023, as viewed by Navigation Camera onboard rover.

After its successful landing, Chandrayaan-3 begins its operation. Now, the news comes for the Pragyan rover.

As per the latest update, a 4-meter-diameter crater was discovered 3 meters before the Pragyan rover on the Moon‘s surface.

While sharing the images, ISRO noted, “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.”

“It’s now safely heading on a new path.”

Take a look at the images as seen by the Navigation camera.

Image showing crater encountered by rover
Credit: ISRO
Path retracted
Credit: ISRO
