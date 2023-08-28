Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover encounters 4-meter diameter crater during moonwalk

After its successful landing, Chandrayaan-3 begins its operation. Now, the news comes for the Pragyan rover.

As per the latest update, a 4-meter-diameter crater was discovered 3 meters before the Pragyan rover on the Moon‘s surface.

While sharing the images, ISRO noted, “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.”

“It’s now safely heading on a new path.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission update:



Take a look at the images as seen by the Navigation camera.

Credit: ISRO