Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover encounters 4-meter diameter crater during moonwalk

After its successful landing, Chandrayaan-3 begins its operation. Now, the news comes for the Pragyan rover.
As per the latest update, a 4-meter-diameter crater was discovered 3 meters before the Pragyan rover on the Moon‘s surface.
While sharing the images, ISRO noted, “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.”
“It’s now safely heading on a new path.”
Take a look at the images as seen by the Navigation camera.