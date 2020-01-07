SUBSCRIBE

Hyundai and Uber team up to develop electric Air Taxi service

The automaker will develop a four-seat electric flying taxi model while Uber will manage the service and its infrastructure.

By Amit Malewar
Transportation
Hyundai to develop a four-seat electric flying taxi model.
Hyundai to develop a four-seat electric flying taxi model. Credit: Hyundai

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai, as promised earlier, has unveiled its first flying car at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company has also announced an agreement with the US shared travel firm Uber to collaborate in the creation of an air taxi system.

Under this agreement, it will produce flying devices for Uber, which intends to launch a network of shared air taxis in 2023. The automaker will develop a four-seat electric flying taxi model while Uber will manage the service and its infrastructure.

Hyundai and Uber team up to develop electric flying taxi service
Hyundai and Uber team up to develop electric flying taxi service

The fully electric tiltrotor, named ‘S-A1’, is designed for cruising speeds of up to 290 km/h (180 mph) and flight altitude of around 1,000-2,000 feet (300 – 600 m) above ground, capable of flying up to 100 km (60 miles) without recharging and taking on board up to four people. This electric vertically take-off and landing device will be piloted initially, but over time they will become autonomous.

Utilizing distributed electric propulsion, Hyundai’s electric aircraft will require about five to seven minutes for recharging during peak hours. The multiple rotors and propellers around the airframe increase safety by decreasing any single point of failure. Besides, it has several smaller rotors that reduce noise relative to large rotor helicopters with combustion engines, which is very important to cities.

The multiple rotors and propellers around the airframe increases safety by decreasing any single point of failure.
The multiple rotors and propellers around the airframe increase safety by decreasing any single point of failure.

In turn, Uber has committed to developing the infrastructure necessary for the operation of the new taxi system. Accordingly, the company will have a fair fight with the bureaucracy: at present, any air flights, especially over cities, are associated with many restrictions. In addition, Uber plans to create and adapt runways, passenger drives, and other infrastructure components for a specific Hyundai airplane, i.e., in essence, to develop miniature airports.

Hyundai’s second mobility solution for a dynamic human-centered future is the Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) that can accommodate a wide spectrum of future lifestyles with limitless personalization. PBVs can function as a restaurant, coffee shop, and hotel, or even a clinic and pharmacy, in addition to being an urban shuttle.

Hub is a space that connects UAM and PBV, a new concept solution in which people can come together to interact.
Hub is a space that connects UAM and PBV, a new concept solution in which people can come together to interact.

Its third concept is the Hub, an innovative new community space that connects air-based UAM (Urban Air Mobility) and ground-based PBV.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSSamsung Ballie, a rolling robot helps with household chores

EXPLORE MORE

Transportation

WaveFlyer, an electric hydrofoil jet ski for a smooth and eco-friendly ride

Amit Malewar -
Electro. Aero, a Perth-based start-up company, developed the world's first electric hydrofoil personal watercraft, called "WaveFlyer." It was made in collaboration with the University...
Read more
Transportation

Bird’s new electric scooter Bird Two will have 50% larger battery

Amit Malewar -
It's been just around three months since Bird, a California-based dockless electric scooter sharing company, announced its first electric scooter named Bird One. And...
Read more
Transportation

Electrify America will deploy robotic fast-charging facility for self-driving EVs

Amit Malewar -
Both electric and autonomous vehicles are becoming popular with time. These electric self-driving vehicles will play an essential role in the future of driving,...
Read more
Transportation

BMW revealed its Vision DC Roadster electric bike concept

Amit Malewar -
It seems that all of the major motorcycle brands have made progress towards EVs. BMW Motorrad is no newcomer to electric two-wheelers, of course....
Read more
Transportation

Airbus reveals the world’s longest-range single-aisle jetliner

Amit Malewar -
On the first day of the Paris Air Show 2019, Monday, June 17, aircraft manufacturer Airbus has unveiled designs of its new A321XLR jet....
Read more
Transportation

Volvo Trucks’ electric, self-driving truck ‘Vera’ gets its first job

Amit Malewar -
A Sweden based automotive company, Volvo Trucks announced on Thursday that its autonomous electric truck has just been assigned its first task. The company has...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist