SUBSCRIBE

Hubble captured ribbons of gas left behind by a cosmic explosion

The shredded remains of a cosmic explosion.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Ribbons of gas
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and Y. Chou (Academia Sinica, Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

What comes after a supernova?

Hubble could answer this question. Recently, NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shared an image of shredded remains of a cosmic explosion.

These shredded remains are cosmic ribbons of gas left behind by a Type 1a supernova, the death of a white dwarf star. This supernova remnant is dubbed DEM L249.

Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the DEM L249 is a rare type of supernova remnant. The observations were made using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. The European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton suggests that its gas was hotter and shone brighter in the X-rays than the remnant of a typical Type 1a supernova.

Hubble captured this image of ribbons of gas while searching for surviving companions of white dwarf stars that went supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

A few days ago, the Hubble Space Telescope‘s scientific operations have been suspended for the second time this year. It is currently in safe mode, and NASA engineers are trying to figure out what went wrong.

TRENDING

EXPLORE MORE

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

New Inventions

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist