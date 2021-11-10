Hubble captured ribbons of gas left behind by a cosmic explosion

What comes after a supernova?

Hubble could answer this question. Recently, NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shared an image of shredded remains of a cosmic explosion.

These shredded remains are cosmic ribbons of gas left behind by a Type 1a supernova, the death of a white dwarf star. This supernova remnant is dubbed DEM L249.

Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the DEM L249 is a rare type of supernova remnant. The observations were made using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. The European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton suggests that its gas was hotter and shone brighter in the X-rays than the remnant of a typical Type 1a supernova.

Hubble captured this image of ribbons of gas while searching for surviving companions of white dwarf stars that went supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

A few days ago, the Hubble Space Telescope‘s scientific operations have been suspended for the second time this year. It is currently in safe mode, and NASA engineers are trying to figure out what went wrong.