SUBSCRIBE

Greenland lost 600 billion tons of ice, study

Greenland and Antarctica are melting - but how quickly and which areas are most affected? Nearly 20 years of satellite data provide key insights into these questions.

By Pranjal Mehar
Environment
GRACE, GRACE-FO Satellite Data Track Ice Loss at the Poles Greenland's Steenstrup Glacier, with the midmorning sun glinting off the Denmark Strait in the background. The image was taken during a NASA IceBridge airborne survey of the region in 2016. Credit: NASA/Operation IceBridge
GRACE, GRACE-FO Satellite Data Track Ice Loss at the Poles Greenland's Steenstrup Glacier, with the midmorning sun glinting off the Denmark Strait in the background. The image was taken during a NASA IceBridge airborne survey of the region in 2016. Credit: NASA/Operation IceBridge

Using GRACE, GRACE-FO, a new study has tracked ice loss at the Greenland poles and found that Greenland lost 600 billion tons of ice – enough to raise global sea levels by nearly a tenth of an inch (2.2 millimeters) in just two months. The study adds another evidence to Antarctica continues to lose mass, particularly in the Amundsen Sea Embayment and the Antarctic Peninsula on the western part of the continent.

The last summer was unusually warm in Greenland, melting every corner of the ice sheet.

Lead author Isabella Velicogna, senior project scientist at JPL, said, “In Antarctica, the mass loss in the west proceeds unabated, which will lead to an even further increase in sea level rise. But we also observe a mass gain in the Atlantic sector of East Antarctica caused by an uptick in snowfall, which helps mitigate the enormous increase in a mass loss that we have seen in the last two decades on other parts of the continent.”

Crevasses in southern Greenland are visible from a 2017 Operation IceBridge airborne survey of the region. Credit: NASA/Operation IceBridge
Crevasses in southern Greenland are visible from a 2017 Operation IceBridge airborne survey of the region. Credit: NASA/Operation IceBridge

The Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellite mission and its successor, GRACE Follow-On satellites were designed to measure changes to Earth‘s gravitational pull that result from changes in mass, including water

As water moves around the planet – flowing ocean currents, melting ice, falling rain, and so on – it changes the gravitational pull ever so slightly. Scientists use the precise measurements of these variations to monitor Earth’s water reserves, including polar ice, global sea levels, and groundwater availability.

Reference:
  1. Continuity of Ice Sheet Mass Loss in Greenland and Antarctica From the GRACE and GRACE Follow-On Missions. DOI: 10.1029/2020GL087291

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSOur immune system can fight against multiple viruses, study
UP NEXTA step toward quantum-secured communication

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

LEGO bricks could survive in the ocean for up to 1,300 years

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The residence times of plastics in the oceans are obscure, mainly as a result of the durability of the material and the...
Read more
Environment

Breathing dirty air could boost the risk of obesity, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Air pollution has a significant impact on population health and has been identified as the fifth leading risk factor for mortality worldwide....
Read more
Environment

Scientist found hospital water acts as safe sanctuary to drug-resistant bacteria

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
Scientists from the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, detected the presence of drug-resistant bacteria in water samples collected from hospital...
Read more
Environment

Climate change could wipe the world’s sandy beaches by 2100

Pranjal Mehar -
Sandy beaches occupy more than one-third of the global coastline and have a high socioeconomic value related to recreation, tourism, and ecosystem...
Read more
Environment

Climate change will disrupt existing energy systems

Pranjal Mehar -
A simulation method to reduce the adverse influences due to climate-related uncertainties in the energy sector and guarantee robust operation of energy infrastructure during extreme climate events.
Read more
Environment

Antarctica has recorded a new record temperature yet again

Pranjal Mehar -
It's simply a signal that something different is happening in that area.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist