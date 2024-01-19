Glycemic control and complications in older people with type 2 diabetes

The Diabetes & Aging Study explores the relationship between glycemic control and diabetes complications in older adults treated with insulin or insulin secretagogues. The focus extends to different health status categories to understand the impact on this population.

The level of Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) is crucial in treating type 2 diabetes (T2D) as it indicates glucose control. The Endocrine Society has set HbA1c target ranges for older adults above 65, considering their health status. A recent Yale School of Medicine, University of Chicago, and Kaiser Permanente study focused on complications in older adults with varying HbA1c levels.

The study aimed to identify the relationship between glycemic control and diabetes complications. It was discovered that complications for older adults in good health increased when hemoglobin A1c levels were either below or above the recommended target range. However, for those in poor health, complications remained consistently high, regardless of whether their Hemoglobin A1c levels were within or outside the target range.

The study emphasizes the need for proper glucose control in good health. It also suggests that stricter control may not lower the risk of complications for those in poor health.

