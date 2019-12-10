SUBSCRIBE

Giving birth in water is safe as land births for moms and baby as well

Water births are no more risky than land births.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Giving birth in water is safe as land births for moms and baby as well
Image: Shutterstock

A water birth means at least part of labor, delivery, or both happen while in a birth pool filled with warm water. Most of the nursing homes in the U.S. offer water births, yet there is a lack of consensus regarding the safety of water birth.

A new study by the University of Michigan scientists aimed to describe the maternal and neonatal outcomes associated with a water birth, demonstrated that water births are no more risky than land births. What’s more, women in the water group sustain fewer first and second-degree tears.

For the study, scientists analyzed 397 water births and 2025 land births from two midwifery practices. They didn’t find any differences in outcomes between waterbirth and land birth for neonatal intensive care admissions. They also detected similar rates of postpartum hemorrhage for both groups.

During a water birth, babies take their first breath when removed from the tub. Until then, their lungs are filled with water, which is displaced when they hit the air and breathe. The connected umbilical cord provides oxygen.

Lisa Kane Low, a professor in the U-M School of Nursing and senior author on the paper said, “The long and short of it is that if you use proper techniques…the outcomes are excellent. They mirror what we see in international studies of water birth.”

Ruth Zielinski, clinical associate professor of nursing and study co-author, said more facilities should offer water birth and have guidelines for implementing it.

“It’s important not to re-submerge babies. At U-M, they are birthed in the water, brought out almost immediately, and they’re careful to not re-submerge them. Mom and baby exit the tub with help and warm blankets, typically before delivering the placenta so that blood loss can be more accurately calculated.”

“More studies are needed to understand the satisfaction level of women who have water births.”

This study is scheduled to appear online Dec. 10 in the journal Birth.

REFERENCEUniversity of Michigan

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSConverting graphene into diamond film
UP NEXT99% of Indian companies set to adopt multiple Hybrid Cloud within 3 years

EXPLORE MORE

Health

A deeper understanding of irregular heartbeat may lead to more effective treatment

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists at Imperial have shown how the chaotic electrical signals underlying irregular heart rhythms lead to the failure of standard treatments.
Read more
Health

Scientists uncovered the structure of key pneumonia virus enzyme

Pranjal Mehar -
Offering new targets for designing antiviral molecules against both viruses.
Read more
Health

The living hydrogel can facilitate healing of intestinal wounds

Pranjal Mehar -
Probiotic therapy for patients with inflammatory bowel disease.
Read more
Health

Permanent hair dye and straighteners may increase breast cancer risk

Pranjal Mehar -
Breast cancer risk increased with more frequent use of these chemical hair products.
Read more
Health

Which exercise regimen protects bone health in older adults with obesity?

Pranjal Mehar -
Examining which forms of exercise might help reduce such bone loss.
Read more
Health

Children can spontaneously recreate the core properties of language

Pranjal Mehar -
Young children are able to recreate the core properties of spoken language using sign language.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist