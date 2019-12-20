SUBSCRIBE

Generating first laser ultrasound images of humans

The technique may help remotely image and assess the health of infants, burn victims, and accident survivors in hard-to-reach places.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
A new ultrasound technique uses lasers to produce images beneath the skin, without making contact with the skin as conventional ultrasound probes do. The new laser ultrasound technique was used to produce an image (left) of a human forearm (above), which was also imaged using conventional ultrasound (right). Image courtesy of the researchers
A new ultrasound technique uses lasers to produce images beneath the skin, without making contact with the skin as conventional ultrasound probes do. The new laser ultrasound technique was used to produce an image (left) of a human forearm (above), which was also imaged using conventional ultrasound (right). Image courtesy of the researchers

Ultrasound has advantages compared to other imaging methods, including being nonionizing, relatively low cost, and portable. Current embodiments of ultrasound technology range from cart-based bedside systems to portable hand-held devices.

The method requires the placement of piezoelectric transducers in contact with the patient to transmit and then detect reflected and scattered acoustic waves at the body surface. This case may be limiting in situations where clinicians might want to image patients who don’t tolerate the probe well, such as babies, burn victims, or other patients with sensitive skin.

Now, MIT scientists have found a solution to this; they have developed a new laser ultrasound technique, an alternative to ultrasound that doesn’t require contact with the body to see inside a patient. The method leverages an eye- and a skin-safe laser system to remotely image the inside of a person.

For testing, scientists imaged the forearms of several volunteers and observed common tissue features such as muscle, fat, and bone, down to about 6 centimeters below the skin. These images, comparable to conventional ultrasound, were produced using remote lasers focused on a volunteer from half a meter away.

Brian W. Anthony, a principal research scientist in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering and Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES), said, “We’re at the beginning of what we could do with laser ultrasound. Imagine we get to a point where we can do everything ultrasound can do now but at a distance. This gives you a whole new way of seeing organs inside the body and determining properties of deep tissue, without making contact with the patient.”

To develop this technique, scientists selected 1,550-nanometer lasers, a wavelength that is highly absorbed by water (and is eye- and skin-safe with a large safety margin).

Scientists tested this idea with a laser setup, using one pulsed laser set at 1,550 nanometers to generate sound waves, and a second continuous laser, tuned to the same wavelength, to remotely detect reflected sound waves. This second layer is a sensitive motion detector that measures vibrations on the skin surface caused by the sound waves bouncing off muscle, fat, and other tissues. Skin surface motion, generated by the reflected sound waves, causes a change in the laser’s frequency, which can be measured. By mechanically scanning the lasers over the body, scientists can acquire data at different locations and generate an image of the region.

Scientists are now planning to improve their technique, and they are looking for ways to boost the system’s performance to resolve fine features in the tissue. They are also looking to hone the detection laser’s capabilities. Further down the road, they hope to miniaturize the laser setup, so that laser ultrasound might one day be deployed as a portable device.

This research was supported in part by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Biomedical Line Program for the United States Air Force and by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Material Command’s Military Operational Medicine Research Program.

The paper is published in Nature in the journal Light: Science and Applications.

REFERENCEMIT
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41377-019-0229-8

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSShedding light on the formation of Earth’s crust

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Quantum-dot tattoos for accurate medical recordkeeping

Pranjal Mehar -
Rice bioengineer reveals dissolving microneedles that also embed fluorescent medical info.
Read more
Technology

Developing machine learning tools to design better solar cells quickly and cheaply

Amit Malewar -
The broader goal is to demonstrate that machine learning can help rapidly design all kinds of technologies.
Read more
Technology

Reconstructing English words from neural signals

Pranjal Mehar -
Using a brain-computer interface, a team of researchers has reconstructed English words from the brain activity of rhesus macaques that listened as the words were spoken.
Read more
Technology

The fastest comets ever striking through our solar system

Tech Explorist -
Hubble Watches Interstellar Comet Borisov Speed Past the Sun
Read more
Technology

Fiber optic cables hold untapped potential for monitoring severe weather

Amit Malewar -
Fiber-optic cables capture thunderquake rumbles.
Read more
Technology

99% of Indian companies set to adopt multiple Hybrid Cloud within 3 years

Amit Malewar -
Indian organizations to witness extensive adoption of cloud technologies in the next few years, with a majority of them using Hybrid Cloud within three years itself.
Read more

MUST READ

Science

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico where dozens of ships and...
Read more
Science

Solving Newton’s elusive three-body problem

Amit Malewar -
Scientists focused on recent discoveries related to unstable three-body systems, chiefly, that models suggest unstable three-body systems will eventually expel one of their members, with the remaining two forming a stable relationship.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist