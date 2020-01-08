SUBSCRIBE

Damon Hypersport, smartest electric superbike with an advanced warning system

The world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycle employing sensor fusion.

By Amit Malewar
Transportation
The Damon Motorcycles officially presented the Hypersport HS at CES in Las Vegas.
The Damon Motorcycles officially presented the Hypersport HS at CES in Las Vegas. Credit: Damon

The Hypersport Pro project carried out by the Canadian Damon seems to be born to remove any perplexity that separates young people from riding.

The Damon Motorcycles, as promised months ago, officially presented the Hypersport at CES in Las Vegas. It was announced as an ambition to change the concept of the “future of motorcycling.” The Hypersport combines the look and performance of a superbike with cutting-edge safety and connectivity technologies.

A key feature that distinguishes Hypersport from conventional motorcycles is the use of a CoPilot 360-degree advanced warning system, which uses cameras, radar, and non-visual sensors to alert riders to threats. The same sensors of the system, powered by Blackberry QNX technology, also collect and tag traffic behavior, road conditions, and rider intent data. They track the speed, direction, and velocity of up to 64 moving objects around the motorcycle, giving the driver a real sixth sense.

The world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycle.
It uses a CoPilot 360-degree advanced warning system, which uses cameras, radar, and non-visual sensors to alert riders to threats.

This, according to the developers, will lead to driving in a more relaxed and, above all, safer way. The system will warn the rider with LED lights on the windshield and/or vibrations on the handlebars of all the dangers that surround him, even those coming from blind spots. With its embedded 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity suite, Damon aggregates this data in the cloud to improve overall system performance with over-the-air updates sent back to each Damon motorcycle.

Otherwise, the Hypersport is naturally electrically powered and features a motor that will deliver 200 hp and 200nm of torque at zero rpm. Damon Hypersport can reach from 0 – 60 mph in under 3 seconds and has a top speed of 200mph (322 km/h). In addition, the motorbike takes you farther with over 200 miles (322 km) of emission-free range, thanks to a large 20 kWh battery pack. The battery will be recharged via a Level 2 charger.

The motorcycle will not be sold through a network of dealers. Damon, on the contrary, promises to sell Hypersport directly to the final buyer without intermediaries. And its price? It will start at $24,995 and above, and the Premier version will cost $39,995.

