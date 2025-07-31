Cosmic rays caught sparking lightning on Earth, study

For centuries, lightning has fascinated scientists and laypeople alike. A groundbreaking study from Los Alamos National Laboratory suggests that cosmic-ray showers, high-energy particles originating from outer space, play a pivotal role in triggering these dazzling displays of electrical energy. This discovery sheds light on an age-old mystery and revolutionizes our understanding of the forces shaping thunderstorms.

Lightning, in its simplest terms, forms when opposing electrical charges in clouds, the positive and the negative, become so great that a discharge occurs, creating the awe-inspiring flash we see. However, observations have long revealed that lightning strikes begin with a fast positive discharge (+FD), followed by a negative leader charge. Current theories of electrical discharges fail to explain this sequence fully.

Researchers at Los Alamos, led by Xuan-Min Shao, utilized their innovative 3D mapping and polarization technology to identify an unusual discharge pattern.

“Instead of simply observing the fast positive electrical discharge, we detected an even quicker negative discharge trailing behind,” Shao shared, hinting at an external force influencing this behavior. Their findings suggest that cosmic-ray showers, which continuously bombard Earth’s atmosphere, might be the missing puzzle piece.

Cosmic rays, originating from deep space, are high-energy particles that collide with our atmosphere, creating a cascade of secondary particles, including high-energy electrons and positrons. Shao’s team discovered that this phenomenon is key to ionizing the air in thunderclouds, forming conductive pathways for lightning to travel.

The team’s use of BIMAP-3D (Broadband Interferometric Mapping and Polarization system), a state-of-the-art Los Alamos-developed tool, enabled them to track these charged particles and map lightning in three dimensions.

This advanced system revealed how the Earth’s magnetic field and thundercloud electric fields deflect positrons and electrons in different directions, creating a slanted polarization in the lightning’s discharge current.

Scientists observed cosmic-ray extensive air showers with unprecedented precision

The distinct behavior between the positive and negative discharges aligns with the influence of cosmic-ray showers, providing a groundbreaking perspective on the origins of lightning.

BIMAP-3D, first deployed in 2021, represents a technological leap in lightning research. Consisting of two stations roughly seven miles apart, each equipped with Y-shaped antenna arrays, the system captures high-resolution, 3D maps of lightning discharges.

Its unique ability to detect signal polarization allows researchers to pinpoint where lightning originates and trace the direction of its electrical current as it snakes through the clouds.

“This system gives us an unparalleled view of lightning’s genesis and dynamics,” explained Shao. “By observing polarization in three dimensions, we’ve uncovered the hidden role of cosmic rays in igniting these powerful storms.”

While unlocking the mysteries of lightning is a scientific endeavor in itself, its implications extend far beyond meteorology. Lightning produces radio and optical signals similar to those of nuclear explosions.

As part of its national security mission, Los Alamos National Laboratory aims to distinguish lightning from nuclear events, using insights from such studies to develop more accurate monitoring instruments.

Ultimately, this research enhances not only our understanding of Earth’s dynamic systems but also our ability to innovate in fields ranging from storm prediction to global security monitoring.

The discovery of cosmic rays’ role in lightning marks a new chapter in decoding the powerful forces of nature. In the process, we have learned a lot about the still-not-well-understood phenomena of lightning itself.

