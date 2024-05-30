Better sleep health linked to reduced loneliness

A groundbreaking study set to be unveiled at the SLEEP 2024 annual meeting reveals a compelling connection between sleep health and loneliness. The research, conducted by a team led by Dr. Joseph Dzierzewski, vice president of research at the National Sleep Foundation, sheds light on the critical role sleep plays in understanding loneliness across the adult lifespan.

Key Findings:

Sleep and Loneliness: The study found that better sleep health was associated with significantly lower levels of loneliness. Specifically, participants who reported better sleep quality experienced reduced total, emotional, and social loneliness.

Age Matters: The association between sleep health and loneliness held true across all age groups, but it was particularly pronounced among younger adults. This suggests that efforts to improve sleep health could substantially impact combating loneliness, especially for the youth.

Public Health Crisis: Loneliness has emerged as an urgent public health crisis, with measurable mental and physical well-being impacts. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately half of U.S. adults reported feeling lonely.

Sleep Recommendations: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society recommend that adults aim for seven hours of sleep per night to promote optimal health, productivity, and daytime alertness.

Dr. Dzierzewski emphasized the importance of addressing loneliness within healthcare systems. “Our results underscore the need for providers to understand better and treat loneliness,” he stated. “Promoting sleep health could be a powerful tool in alleviating loneliness, particularly among young people.”

The study involved 2,297 adults, with an average age of 44 and 51% identifying as male. Participants completed an online sleep health questionnaire and a loneliness scale. Researchers employed correlation, linear regression, and moderation analyses to explore the relationship between sleep and loneliness.

The research abstract will be presented at SLEEP 2024, the yearly meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. This event is a collaboration between the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, and it will take place in Houston on Monday, June 3.

Dr. Dzierzewski concluded, “The mystery of why younger adults seem to benefit more from improved sleep remains intriguing. Further investigation is warranted to uncover the underlying mechanisms.” As we grapple with the loneliness epidemic, prioritizing sleep health may be vital to fostering stronger connections and well-being across all age groups.

