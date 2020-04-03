SUBSCRIBE

Artificial proteins that function as molecular logic gates

Turning cells into computers with protein logic gates.

By Pranjal Mehar
Science
A conceptual illustration of living cells containing protein AND gates that have been designed to detect multiple signals to become bioluminescent. Credit: MolGraphics/UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design
A conceptual illustration of living cells containing protein AND gates that have been designed to detect multiple signals to become bioluminescent. Credit: MolGraphics/UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design

Scientists at the University of Washington School of Medicine have devised artificial proteins that can regulate gene expression inside human T-cells. What’s interesting, these proteins can function as molecular logic gates, tools are used to program the behavior of more complex systems.

Senior author David Baker, professor of biochemistry at the UW School of Medicine and director of the Institute for Protein Design, said, “Bioengineers have made logic gates out of DNA, RNA and modified natural proteins before, but these are far from ideal. Our logic gates built from de novo designed proteins are more modular and versatile, and can be used in a wide range of biomedical applications.”

“Whether electronic or biological, logic gates sense and respond to signals in predetermined ways. One of the simplest is the AND gate; it produces output only when one input AND another are present.”

“For example, when typing on a keyboard, pressing the Shift key AND the A key produces an uppercase letter A. Logic gates made from biological parts aim to bring this level of control into bioengineered systems.”

“With the right gates operating inside living cells, inputs such as the presence of two different molecules—or one and not the other—can cause a cell to produce a specific output, such as activating or suppressing a gene.”

Lead author Zibo Chen, a recent UW graduate student, said, “The whole Apollo 11 Guidance Computer was built from electronic NOR gates. We succeeded in making protein-based NOR gates. They are not as complicated as NASA’s guidance computers, but are a key step toward programming complex biological circuits from scratch.”

Enlisting a patient’s immune in the battle against cancer growth has worked for specific types of the disease. In any case, focusing on strong tumors with this so-called CAR-T cell therapy approach has demonstrated challenging.

Scientists think part of the reason has to do with T cell exhaustion. Genetically altered T cells can fight for only so long before they stop working. There may be a way around this. With protein logic gates that respond to exhaustion signals, the team from UW Medicine hopes to prolong the activity of CAR T cells.

Chen said, “Longer-lived T cells that are better programmed for each patient would mean more effective personalized medicine.”

Journal Reference:
  1. De novo design of protein logic gates. DOI: 10.1126/science.aay2790

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleHumans’ direct ancestor existed 100,000 to 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
Next articleNew class of taste receptors discovered

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Scientists mapped around 18,000 of the proteins in a plant model

Ashwini Sakharkar - 0
Plants are essential for life and are incredibly diverse organisms with unique molecular capabilities. Each cell of an organism...
Read more
Space

Scientists found evidence of a protein inside of a meteorite

Amit Malewar - 0
In earlier research, scientists have discovered organic materials, sugars, and some other molecules considered to be precursors to amino acids in both...
Read more
Science

A novel protein repairing enzyme PIMT to develop climate-resilient crops

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat - 0
In order to tackle the threatening climate change, scientists at the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi has discovered...
Read more
Science

Biofuel from microorganisms

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan - 0
The biofuel sector could get a boost, with researchers at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) here developing a...
Read more
Health

Scientists find one more reason to love curd

Kollegala Sharma - 0
Curd, as we all know, is a fermented product from milk. We also know that many Indians love it for its distinct...
Read more
Invention

Supercharging protein production

Ashwini Sakharkar - 0
Discovery promises to aid the production of protein-based drugs, vaccines, other biomaterials.
Read more

MUST READ

Technology

Open-source, low-cost ventilator

Ashwini Sakharkar - 0
No matter which estimate we use, there are not enough ventilators for patients with Covid-19. The coronavirus is straining...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist