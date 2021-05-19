SUBSCRIBE

A-76 is the world’s largest iceberg

It measures around 4320 sq km in size.

By Amit Malewar
Science
largest iceberg
contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Recently, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission captured the world’s largest iceberg in the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf, lying in the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. The iceberg measures around 4320 sq km in size, making it the largest berg in the world.

The iceberg is around 170 km in length and 25 km wide. It has broken the record of the A-23A iceberg (largest in the world- approximately 3880 sq km in size), located in the Weddell Sea.

The British Antarctic Survey spotted the iceberg, and the US National Ice Center using Copernicus Sentinel-1 imagery confirmed it.

DON'T MISS

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

TRENDING

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist