A-76 is the world’s largest iceberg

Recently, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission captured the world’s largest iceberg in the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf, lying in the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. The iceberg measures around 4320 sq km in size, making it the largest berg in the world.

The iceberg is around 170 km in length and 25 km wide. It has broken the record of the A-23A iceberg (largest in the world- approximately 3880 sq km in size), located in the Weddell Sea.

The British Antarctic Survey spotted the iceberg, and the US National Ice Center using Copernicus Sentinel-1 imagery confirmed it.