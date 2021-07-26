World Record: Internet speed of 319 Tb/s over 3,001 km

If you think that your Broadband speed is fast enough, let us tell you about the fastest internet in the world to make you feel worse.

In 2020, scientists at University College London had set a new world record for the fastest internet in the world at 178 terabits per second (Tbps). Now, scientists from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan have broken that record by scaling up the fastest internet speed record in the world to a whopping 319 TERAbits per second.

For years, intensive research has been carried out worldwide to increase the data rates in optical transmission systems. More recently, interest in fiber Optic cable has grown due to their wider transmission bandwidths.

Usually, fiber broadband cables use one core. That core is surrounded by lots of insulation to protect it and to ensure unbreakable data transmission. Scientists used an experimental cable that used four cores with a standard outer diameter (0.125 mm). Each core has similar insulation around it.

Scientists then developed a transmission system that uses wavelength division multiplexing technology. The technology combines different amplifier technologies to achieve a transmission demonstration with a date rate of 319 terabits per second, over a distance of 3,001 km.

This fastest internet speed is achieved by using the transmission bandwidth of the S-band along with the C and L-bands. The combined >120nm transmission bandwidth allowed 552 wavelength-division multiplexed channels from 1487.8 nm to 1608.33 nm.

The standard cladding diameter, 4-core optical fiber, can be cabled with existing broadband internet. It is hoped that such fibers can enable practical high data-rate transmission in the near term.

Scientists stated that they expect the technology to be used in long-range industrial data transmission, such as terrestrial space exploration data exchanges, which may require super instantaneous data exchanges.