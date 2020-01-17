SUBSCRIBE

World’s fastest-spinning object powered by light

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
The fastest-spinning object ever created is a nano-scale rotor made from silica at Purdue University. This image of the rotor at rest was created using a scanning electron microscope. For scale, the yellow bar in the image is 200 nanometers. (Purdue University photo/Jaehoon Bang)
The fastest-spinning object ever created is a nano-scale rotor made from silica at Purdue University. This image of the rotor at rest was created using a scanning electron microscope. For scale, the yellow bar in the image is 200 nanometers. (Purdue University photo/Jaehoon Bang)

Scientists at Purdue University created the object, which revolves at 300 billion revolutions per minute- making it the world’s fastest-spinning object and the most sensitive torque detector by suspending a nanoparticle in a vacuum with a laser and then using a second laser to test its torque sensitivity.

The nanoparticle is made of silica that can act as the world’s most sensitive torque detector. It is expected to be used in friction measurement created by quantum effects.

Hearing that the nanoparticle is powered by light could lead one to think that the particle must contain some solar-powered capability. But, in reality, light itself applies an extremely small but measurable amount of force on nearly any object.

Scientists at Purdue University have created the world's fastest-spinning human-made object and the most sensitive torque detector by suspending a nanoparticle in a vacuum with a laser, and then using a second laser to test its torque sensitivity. (Purdue University image/Jonghoon Ahn)
Scientists at Purdue University have created the world’s fastest-spinning human-made object and the most sensitive torque detector by suspending a nanoparticle in a vacuum with a laser, and then using a second laser to test its torque sensitivity. (Purdue University image/Jonghoon Ahn)

Tingcang Li, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, and assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, said, “In the 1600s Johannes Kepler saw that the tails of comets always pointed away from the sun because of radiation pressure. We use the same thing, but with concentrated lasers, to levitate and rotate the nanoparticles.”

Besides setting the record for rotation speed, the nanoparticles can measure torque at levels 600–700 times more sensitive than any device before.

The research was published this week in Nature Nanotechnology.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSWhy individuals differ in the ability to fight back gut infections?
UP NEXTOur ancients were able to eat hard plant foods without damaging their teeth

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

First stable semiconductor neutron detector

Pranjal Mehar -
It can fit in your pocket.
Read more
Invention

Chameleon metals that change its surface structure in response to heat

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists found a way to use heat to predictably and precisely change the surface structure of a particle of liquid metal.
Read more
Invention

A new biomimetic moving surface

Pranjal Mehar -
Undulatory topographical waves for flow-induced foulant sweeping.
Read more
Invention

Scientists created organic and herbal lipsticks for lipstick lovers

Jyoti Singh -
Scientists have extracted natural colors and dyes from the natural occurring vegetables and plants sources and developed organic and herbal lipsticks for ladies.
Read more
Invention

Converting water pollution into valuable chemicals

Pranjal Mehar -
Pollution from ammonia-based fertilizer reverts back to ammonia — with a side of rocket fuel.
Read more
Invention

Reversing electrons’ course through nature’s solar cells

Pranjal Mehar -
Switching tracks.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist