Voxan Wattman, an electric motorcycle that aspires to be the fastest in the world.

Venturi Automobiles, which acquired the iconic French motorcycle maker Voxan in 2010, has unveiled its new version of the Voxan Wattman electric motorcycle. It is designed with the goal of breaking the world speed record for an electric motorcycle and become the fastest in the world.

One of its flagship products was the Wattman electric motorcycle, which came to light in 2013, delivers a phenomenal 150 kW (203 HP) of power at up to 10,500 rpm, generating instant torque of 200 Nm. It is claimed to be the most powerful electric motorcycle ever built, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Now the company has now unveiled a high-performance version of this electric motorcycle that aims to beat the current world speed record for electric motorcycles, set at 329.085 km/h by Ryuji Tsuruta riding Mobitec EV-02A (in all weight classes) in 2019. To achieve this, the electric motorcycle has a permanent magnet motor, which develops a power of 270 kW (367 HP) for a torque of 970 Nm. The lithium-ion battery weighs 140 kg and has a capacity of 15.9 kWh.

Voxan-Wattman in action. Credit: Voxan

Its design is derived from an electric motor that Venturi has developed for Formula E. This Venturi has modified the Voxan Wattman with a body that covers the electric motorcycle practically completely. It is designed on the basis of an aeronautical grade steel and aluminum tubular chassis. The 17-inch Michelin Pilot RS+ tires resist up to 450 km/h.

The electric motorcycles propelled by the action of one wheel in contact with the ground, partially streamlined, under 300 kg. The Voxan Wattman lacks front brake to improve aerodynamics and increase the stability of the machine. It only has a four-piston rear disc brake.

The objective of the team that has developed this motorcycle is to reach 330 km/h (205 mph) and beyond, becoming the fastest electric motorcycle on the face of the Earth. The attempt will take place in July 2021 on the salt lake of Uyuni in Bolivia with six-time motorcycle world champion Max Biaggi on the handlebars.