A new video shows a ‘ghostly’ dumbo octopus getting into the mood

Deep in the ocean, there live spooky creatures. One such creature- Grimpoteuthis, the delightfully named Dumbo octopus- lives at depths of at least 13,100 feet (4000 m) and perhaps much deeper. They are naturally rare.

While exploring an unknown seamount in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, 2,665 meters (8743 feet) in the ocean, a team of researchers on board the Ocean Exploration Trust’s E/V Nautilus discovered a specimen calmly bobbing in front of their remotely operated vehicle (ROV)

Scientists shared a video that shows- Dumbo Octopus was getting in the mood by reflecting light from the technology. The octopus was moving slowly, flapping their ear-like fins.

Typically growing to roughly 20 to 30 centimeters, Grimpoteuthis are connected by a web of skin, causing them to resemble umbrellas when their arms are spread apart. They use their arms to steer. Since they are foraging predators, they feed pelagic invertebrates that float above the ocean’s surface.

These species have developed distinctive behaviors to improve their chances of reproduction whenever they find a mate. Females can store sperm for extended periods after mating with a male, and they appear to contain eggs in various stages of development. These benefits enable female dumbo octopuses to fertilize their most mature eggs whenever the environment favors reproduction. Dumbo octopuses lay their eggs on the seafloor, adhering to rocks or other hard surfaces, despite spending most of their lives hanging above the water’s surface.

One of the scientists says, “I’m glad we got to see a live one. Oh, the flappy, flappy ears. It’s very white.”

“That is a wonderful view.”

“It’s a serene experience to see it swimming. Healthy Living swimming one.”