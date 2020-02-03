SUBSCRIBE

New tool to identify sleep stages accurately

This opens up new avenues for the diagnostics and treatment of sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnoea.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
New tool to identify sleep stages accurately
Image: Freepik

Obstructive sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder. It causes breathing to stop and start during sleep repeatedly. It is estimated that up to one billion people worldwide suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea, and the number is expected to grow due to population aging and increased prevalence of obesity.

The identification of sleep stages is necessary for the diagnostics of sleep disorders, among which obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is one of the most prevalent.

Traditionally, it was believed that during sleep, the body moves through five different stages: rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and three stages of non-REM sleep. However, manual scoring of sleep stages is time-consuming, subjective, and costly.

To overcome this shortcoming, scientists from the University of Eastern Finland have devised an accurate deep learning approach for automatic classification of sleep stages. Their model could also study the effect of OSA severity on the classification accuracy.

New tool to identify sleep stages accurately

To develop this model, scientists used polysomnographic recording data from healthy individuals and individuals with suspected OSA. During tests, scientists found that the model can identify sleep stages with an 83.7% accuracy when using a single frontal electroencephalography channel (EEG), and with an 83.9% accuracy when supplemented with electrooculogram (EOG).

On the other hand, the model achieved accuracies of 82.9% (single EEG channel) and 83.8% (EEG and EOG channels) in patients with suspected OSA. The single-channel accuracies ranged from 84.5% for individuals without OSA to 76.5% for severe OSA patients.

Scientists noted, “The deep learning enables automatic sleep staging for suspected OSA patients with high accuracy.”

The study was published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSFinding out what causes speech production problems
UP NEXTMIT’s inexpensive ‘smart surface’ could amplify Wi-Fi signal by ten times

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Researchers pave the way for a better understanding of Autism

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan -
Autism or Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neuro-developmental disorder where brain development goes awry, while Intellectual Disability (ID) is another neurodevelopmental...
Read more
Health

Diets with reduced protein may be key to lowering the risk for heart disease

Pranjal Mehar -
Lower protein diets may lessen the risk for cardiovascular disease.
Read more
Health

Babies born with low birth weights more likely to have poor cardiorespiratory fitness later

Pranjal Mehar -
Get easily out of breath? It may be because you were small at birth.
Read more
Health

Role of uric acid on Metabolic Syndrome

Tech Explorist -
Metabolic syndrome is a collection of conditions that happen together, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. These...
Read more
Health

New antiviral materials made using sugar

Pranjal Mehar -
This compound could also be effective against new emerging viruses such as the recent coronavirus currently of concern in China.
Read more
Health

A new gene may help produce pain killers

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
A joint team of scientists from the Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali, Punjab, and Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist