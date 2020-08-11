SUBSCRIBE

The dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world

Bright areas on Ceres come from salty water below.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Dwarf Planet Ceres
Dwarf Planet Ceres

The dwarf planet Ceres, which lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, has a diameter of 940 km. According to a new study, this dwarf planet, which was long assumed as rocky- is an ocean world with reservoirs of seawater beneath its surface.

Scientists from the United States and Europe analyzed images obtained from NASA’s Dawn spacecraft that were captured around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the asteroid. The images revealed crisp details of the mysterious bright regions Ceres had become known for.

Scientists had figured out that the bright areas were deposits made mostly of sodium carbonate – a compound of sodium, carbon, and oxygen. They likely came from liquid that percolated up to the surface and evaporated, leaving behind a highly reflective salt crust. But what they hadn’t yet determined was where that liquid came from.

By analyzing data collected near the end of the mission, Dawn scientists have concluded that the liquid came from a deep reservoir of brine, or salt-enriched water. They then studied Ceres’ gravity, to learn more about the dwarf planet’s internal structure and determined that the brine reservoir is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) deep and hundreds of miles wide.

The study, which focuses on Ceres’ 57-mile-wide (92-kilometer-wide) Occator Crater – home to the most extensive bright areas – confirms that Ceres is a water-rich world like these other icy bodies.

Not only that, but scientists came to know that these bright regions are young – some less than 2 million years old and the geologic activity driving these deposits could be ongoing.

On Ceres’ surface, salts bearing water quickly dehydrate, within hundreds of years. But Dawn’s measurements show they still have water, so the fluids must have reached the surface very recently. This is evidence both for the presence of liquid below the region of Occator Crater and the ongoing transfer of material from the deep interior to the surface.

Dawn Principal Investigator Carol Raymond said“We found two main pathways that allow liquids to reach the surface. For the large deposit at Cerealia Facula, the bulk of the salts were supplied from a slushy area beneath the surface that was melted by the heat of the impact that formed the crater about 20 million years ago. The impact heat subsided after a few million years; however, the impact also created large fractures that could reach the deep, long-lived reservoir, allowing brine to continue percolating to the surface.”

Journal Reference:
  1. C. A. Raymond et al. Impact-driven mobilization of deep crustal brines on dwarf planet Ceres, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1168-2
  2. A. Nathues et al. Recent cryovolcanic activity at Occator crater on Ceres, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1146-8
  3. R. S. Park et al. Evidence of non-uniform crust of Ceres from Dawn’s high-resolution gravity data, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1019-1
  4. M. C. De Sanctis et al. Fresh emplacement of hydrated sodium chloride on Ceres from ascending salty fluids, Nature Astronomy (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1138-8
  5. B. E. Schmidt et al. Post-impact cryo-hydrologic formation of small mounds and hills in Ceres’s Occator crater, Nature Geoscience (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-020-0581-6

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

NASA finally received the first-ever signal from the lunar orbiter

Amit Malewar -
Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science.
Read more
Space

NASA sounding rocket discovered helium structures in the solar corona

Amit Malewar -
It will help scientists better understand our space environment.
Read more
Space

Take a look at Mar’s eerie nightglow

Amit Malewar -
A new look at Mars’ eerie, ultraviolet nighttime glow.
Read more
Space

Early Mars was covered in ice sheets, not free-flowing rivers

Amit Malewar -
The findings effectively throw cold water on the dominant "warm and wet ancient Mars" hypothesis.
Read more
Space

Hurray! NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover launched successfully

Amit Malewar -
Liftoff!
Read more
Space

NASA’s Perseverance Rover will also test materials for new spacesuits on Mars

Ashwini Sakharkar -
These materials are then used within the outer layers of the future Mars Spacesuit.
Read more

TRENDING

NASA sounding rocket discovered helium structures in the solar corona

Space Amit Malewar -
It will help scientists better understand our space environment.
Read more

A never-before-seen view of SARS-CoV-2’s replication system

Science Amit Malewar -
A crucial piece of the puzzle.
Read more

The dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world

Space Amit Malewar -
Bright areas on Ceres come from salty water below.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist