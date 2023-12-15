SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Space

Sun emits most powerful solar flare since 2017

Strongest flare of the current solar cycle.

By Amit Malewar
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
3d burning fire

On Dec. 14, 2023, the Sun released a powerful X-class solar flare. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the extreme ultraviolet flash: The strong X2.8-class solar flare- emitted from the Sunspot 3514.

This is the most potent eruption the sun has produced since the great storms of Sept. 2017. A big explosion on the Sun might have shot out an intense burst of solar material called a coronal mass ejection (CME). The US Air Force noticed a special kind of radio burst that usually happens with CMEs. The speed of this CME could be breakneck, more than 2100 km/s (4.7 million mph).

As mentioned in spaceweather.com, “Radiation from the flare has caused a deep shortwave radio blackout over the Americas: blackout map. Ham radio operators may have noticed a signal loss at all frequencies below 30 MHz for more than 30 minutes after the flare.”

X-class flares have more than ten times the power of an X1 so that X-class flares can go higher than 9. powerful X-class flares like that can create long-lasting radiation storms, which can harm satellites and even give airline passengers, flying near the poles, small radiation doses. X flares can also potentially create global transmission problems and worldwide blackouts.

JOURNAL
UNIVERSITY
HomeSpace
Trending Now
Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™