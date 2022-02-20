Sunday, February 20, 2022
Study offers new insights into the brown dwarf formation

A team led by LMU astrophysicist Basmah Riaz has detected a special methane compound outside the solar system for the first time.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Nebula in serpens
Nebula in serpens In this region of the sky, the LMU team discovered deuterated methane in a proto-brown dwarf. © ESO

Sometimes known as failed stars, Brown dwarfs are hydrogen-rich objects that are unable to sustain core fusion reactions. Due to their mass, they occupy an intermediate position between stars and planets.

The formation of a brown dwarf is continually debated: some believe that they are a scaled-down version of the formation of Sun-like stars.

Astrophysicists are focusing on the youngest brown dwarfs, also called proto-brown dwarfs. They are only a few thousand years old and are still in the early formation stages. They want to know if the gas and dust in these proto-brown dwarfs resemble the composition of the youngest Sun-like proto-stars.

They mainly focus on methane, found in many extrasolar planets. In the past, methane has played a fundamental role in identifying and studying the properties of the oldest brown dwarfs in our Galaxy, which are several hundred million to billions of years old.

A team led by LMU astrophysicist Basmah Riaz has unambiguously detected deuterated methane (CH3D) in three proto-brown dwarfs for the first time. It is the first clear detection of CH3D outside the solar system. This is an unexpected result.

Proto-brown dwarfs are very cold and dense objects. They are hence difficult to analyze methane signatures in the near-infrared. However, they can be easily observed in the millimeter-wave range.

The theories on brown dwarf formation suggest that proto-brown dwarfs are cooler (about 10 Kelvin or less) and denser than proto-stars. CH3D is preferentially formed when the gas is warm, i.e., at temperatures around 20 to 30 Kelvin.

LMU astrophysicist Basmah Riaz said, “The measurements imply that at least a significant fraction of the gas in a proto-brown dwarf is warmer than 10 Kelvin otherwise, CH3D should not be there at all. The CH3D abundance measurement provides the scientists with a methane abundance estimate.”

Co-author Wing-Fai Thi of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics said, “The methane in the proto-brown dwarfs may or may not survive or retain such high abundance in the oldest brown dwarfs. Since a warm environment is favorable for forming more complex molecules, proto-brown dwarfs are intriguing objects to search for these molecules in the future.”

Journal Reference:

  1. B Riaz, W-F Thi. First CH3D detection in Class 0/I proto-brown dwarfs: constraints on CH4 abundances. DOI: 10.1093/mnrasl/slac007

