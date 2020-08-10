SUBSCRIBE

A new spin on metal-organic frameworks

An energy transfer process that mimics photosynthesis could help to extract more power from sunlight.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
The metal-organic framework (MOF) contains zirconium-based nodes
The metal-organic framework (MOF) contains zirconium-based nodes (lilac cuboctahedra) connected by carbon-based linker molecules (red and yellow rods) to form a porous structure with two large cavities (yellow and green spheres) in the crystalline material. The first linker absorbs ultraviolet light (315nm) and then transfers the energy as blue light (430 nm) to the second linker, which subsequently emits the energy as green light (530 nm). Credit: KAUST; Osama Shekhah

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are organic-inorganic hybrid crystalline porous materials comprised of a regular array of positively charged metal particles encompassed by natural ‘linker’ molecules. The metal ions structure hubs that predicament the arms of the linkers together to form a repeating, cage-like structure. Because of this hollow structure, MOFs have an extraordinarily large internal surface area.

MOFs are especially versatile materials since scientists can easily design and tweak their properties by changing the linkers or nodes. MOFs are as of now being researched as catalysts and for use in applications, for example, gas separation, sensing, and storage.

A new MOF developed at KAUST resembles a crucial energy transfer step in photosynthesis. Scientists have developed a new spin on organic metal frameworks (MOFs) that could help solar cells to gather more energy from the Sun.

The light yellow MOF crystals contain 12-coordinated zirconium-based clusters and two distinctive organic linkers: a benzimidazole molecule (BI), and a thiadiazole called TD. The two linkers were structured not exclusively to have comparable size and shape, however in particular, to have very strong spectral overlap, a key component for the effective energy transfer process.

When scientists shone ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 315 nanometers at the MOF, they noticed- its BI linker absorbed the light and then quickly emitted the energy at a longer wavelength of 430 nanometers, corresponding to blue light. The TD linker efficiently absorbed this blue light and re-emitted the energy as green light with a wavelength of 530 nanometers.

Scientists monitored the energy transfer process using a technique called time-correlated single-photon counting, which can track the emission of light over incredibly brief timescales. This revealed that the two linkers’ energy transfer process took roughly 100 picoseconds or one hundred trillionths of a second.

Team member Jiangtao Jia of KAUST’s Advanced Membranes and Porous Materials Center said, “It is challenging to design and synthesize such a light-harvesting system and observe this fast energy transfer phenomenon.”

Team member Luis Gutieŕrez-Arzaluz said, “Thanks to KAUST’s strong research infrastructure, we have one of the best facilities in the world to determine the photoluminescence lifetime to the picosecond timescale.”

This enabled the team to ascertain that the energy transfer process had an efficiency of over 90 percent, making it one of the most efficient energy-transfer MOFs to date.

Jia said, “In the future, this deliberate control at the molecular level could pave the way for the design of highly efficient artificial photosynthesis systems based on MOF materials.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Jiangtao Jia et al. Access to Highly Efficient Energy Transfer in Metal-Organic Frameworks via Mixed Linkers Approach, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c02007

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

An electrode to improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell

Ashwini Sakharkar -
UNIST scientists have come up with a new electrode that could potentially improve the stability of the Perovskite Solar Cell. Scientists have...
Read more
Technology

Generating electricity from shadows

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A shadow is a dark (real image) area where an opaque object blocks light from a light source. Now, scientists have discovered...
Read more
Science

Some green plant species get carbon from their root fungi

Amit Malewar -
Photosynthesis is the process through which plants nourish themselves. In this process, plants use solar energy to convert water and atmospheric carbon...
Read more
Technology

New highly-flexible and durable polyimide-integrated graphene electrodes

Ashwini Sakharkar -
UNIST scientists have demonstrated a graphene-based electrode through direct integration of thermally stable polyimide (PI) on graphene, where PI serves a bifunctional...
Read more
Technology

Flexible, transparent solar skin turns any hard surface into a solar cell

Amit Malewar -
Current solar technologies use rigid and expensive materials. Now, Queensland University engineers have developed a flexible, inexpensive, and thin solar film that...
Read more
Technology

Efficient, solution‐processed, hybrid tandem solar cells

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A novel technology, capable of maximizing the performance of the existing CQD solar cells has been developed, recently.
Read more

TRENDING

NASA sounding rocket discovered helium structures in the solar corona

Space Amit Malewar -
It will help scientists better understand our space environment.
Read more

Scientists measured the global magnetic field of the solar corona

Space Amit Malewar -
A wonderful demonstration of how we can exploit the Alfvén waves.
Read more

The quiet Sun is much more active than previously assumed

Space Amit Malewar -
The quiet Sun has been studied considerably less than the active Sun.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist